Boost introduces unlimited data plan for $25

Sarah Tew/CNET

Boost Mobile is offering a new unlimited voice, text and data plan -- and it will cost you just $25 a month, the carrier said Thursday. According to Boost, this could save customers up to $400 a year when switching from the bigger carriers.

"Boost's Carrier Crusher plans offer Americans a new reality where customers can get unlimited data, voice and text for less than 50% of what they pay on the nation's largest carriers," said Stephen Stokols, Boost Mobile CEO. "Boost believes that wireless service should be affordable to all."

Read more: Best phone to buy in 2021

Under the plan, data speeds will be capped after using 35GB, and the hotspot is offered at 12GB per month.

Other Boost Mobile plans introduced Thursday include $15 a month for 5GB of data when paid every three or six months; $14 a month for 5GB of data when paid every 12 months; and $30 a month for unlimited data when paid every three months.