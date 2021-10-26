Biden nominates FCC's acting chair Rosenworcel for permanent post

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Jessica Rosenworcel, currently acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, as the long-term head of the agency. If she's confirmed by the Senate, she'll be the first woman to fill that role.

Biden also nominated progressive net neutrality advocate Gigi Sohn, a former FCC official, to the other open Democratic seat on the commission.

The nominations, if they're confirmed, will give Democrats a majority on the five member commission. Since Biden took office in January, the agency has operated with a 2-2 partisan divide. With Democrats in control of the FCC, the agency is expected to begin pushing through controversial issues like a restoration of net neutrality rules, which prohibit internet providers from blocking or slowing down internet traffic.

Net neutrality rules and the reclassification of broadband as a so-called Title II service under the Communications Act were passed under President Obama's term in office in 2015 under FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. The rules were revoked in 2017 when Republicans took control of the agency following the election of President Donald Trump.

Since then, Democrats have vowed to restore the rules and the Title II classification, which gives the FCC authority to regulate broadband like a utility much like the traditional phone network. Republicans and internet service providers oppose the Title II classification, because they say it gives the FCC too much authority over broadband and could lead to rate regulation.

Because Democrats have lacked a majority on the FCC since Biden's inauguration in January, the agency has not pushed forward controversial issues like net neutrality. But after the two Democrats are confirmed, that will likely change.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rosenworcel voted in favor of the 2015 rules including the reclassification of broadband as a utility. Sohn, who worked as an advisor to former FCC Chairman Wheeler, has a long career advocating for net neutrality protections and other consumer protections.

In addition to supporting net neutrality, Rosenworcel has also been a strong proponent of closing the digital divide. In particular, she has long advocated for programs to end the homework gap, or the disparity between the haves and have-nots when it comes to those students with laptops, tablets and high-speed internet and those without even basic online access.

Sohn has also been a strong proponent of progressive communication, such as closing the digital divide as well as causes such as imposing privacy regulations and reforms for funding the Lifeline program, which provides low-income individuals with subsidized phone and broadband services.

In addition to the two FCC commissioners, Biden also nominated Alan Davidson to head the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration. This agency is instrumental in helping set wireless spectrum policy. The agency is also expected to distribute funding for a newly proposed broadband subsidy program, which is part of the traditional infrastructure package that Congress is debating.