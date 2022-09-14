Best USB-C Car Charger for Your iPhone or Android Phone

Podcasts, music, navigation -- say, Waze or Google Maps -- have become pretty much vital for any commute or road trip. The problem is, unless your car has a built-in screen that's able to run CarPlay or Android Auto, you're running your phone screen non-stop and probably at high brightness. Even if your car has a USB port to charge it, it might not be enough for today's big-screen smartphones without running down the phone's battery.

Fortunately, car charger tech has improved just like home charger tech. You can now get some high wattage options, at least for the category, that can either maintain the charge on your phone and/or charge up another device rapidly. And that's the key: You definitely want to invest in a dual-port charger that you can plug into your vehicle's 12-volt adapter (or "cigarette lighter," if you're from the old school).

There are a variety of options when it comes to multi-port car chargers. Historically these were two or more USB-A ports, the wide rectangular connection we've had on nearly everything for decades. More recently, there have been a growing number of USB-C options. USB-C, the small, rounded-off rectangle, is found on nearly all cell phone (other than Apple), tablets, laptops, and more. It's basically the new standard in everything but name. We decided to focus on chargers that have one of each, as this gives you the flexibility to charge newer USB-C devices, plus a "legacy" USB-A port that can connect to any USB devices as long as you have the right cable. (You can always pick up dongles or adapters to go from or , too.)

In our testing, there wasn't a huge difference in charging times between the models we tested, though some were faster than others.

Aukey The Aukey CC-Y48 48W Dual Charger was just a few seconds behind the Satechi in charging speeds. However, it's a lot cheaper and not as tall. It also supports both the QC and PD charging protocols, so it should fast-charge a wider variety of phones and other devices. So it offers a lot of benefits for being just fractionally slower in our testing, plus it's one of the cheapest car chargers we tested. An all-around easy choice.

Satechi While all the chargers we tested charged with fairly similar rapidity, the Satechi charged two devices at the same time the fastest… by a few seconds. But a few seconds is a few seconds. It has a fairly typical torpedo shape, but is taller than the others we tested. That may be a strength or weakness depending on your car's layout. It's on the expensive side of the chargers we tested, but wasn't the most expensive either. The Satechi doesn't support the QC fast charging protocol, so if your phone only supports that, check out the Aukey instead. Overall, this is a good charger if you don't mind the height, and a great charger if that height fits your car better.

Monoprice Monoprice has developed a reputation for decent products at low prices, and this charger is a pretty good example of that. Speed-wise it was mid-pack, a few minutes slower than the best, a few minutes faster than the worst. However, at $13 at the time of this writing, it's the cheapest option here, less than half of the Satechi and a few dollars less than the Aukeys were at the time of testing. The Monoprice only supports the PD fast charging protocol.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET This Anker performed mid-pack in our testing, which in fairness meant just a few minutes behind the leaders. However, its price at the time was the highest of any we tested. It is also the largest, with the output end roughly twice as wide as the barrel. Not a bad charger by any stretch, and if it was cheaper than winners here it'd be a great alternate. Unlike many of the other options we tested, this one is still available on Amazon, too. This similar Anker model is a bit more affordable.

Aukey The Aukey CC-A3 is absolutely tiny. In most cars it will likely remain flush with the top of the 12-volt socket itself. To remove it, there's a small handle that pivots up when needed, and down flush with the top when not in use. It's a clever design. It's also the second slowest charger we tested. That equates to about 10% longer to 50% capacity. However, the small size likely makes up for that speed difference. The CC-A3 supports both the QC and PD fast charging protocols.

Other products we tested

Wotobeus PD 65W: The Wotobeus offered a splash of color in the form of a removable silicone sleeve that covered the larger half of the charger. Despite having the highest claimed wattage rating (83!), it actually charged the slowest in our testing. This, combined with a price the same as some faster chargers, put it out of the running.

How we test car chargers

Geoff Morrison/CNET

We performed both synthetic and real-world testing for all the chargers we considered. Using a , an , and a I tested the maximum amperage possible for each of the USB-specified voltage outputs each device was capable. I didn't waste gas to do this, instead I used a which is rated at far more wattage than we were dealing with here. While interesting, and a good test to get a sense of what's going on "behind the scenes," these numbers didn't create terribly useful real-world numbers for most people.

So I used the Uctronics Electronic USB Load Tester to create a "dummy load" at the maximum power output possible on the charger's USB-A output, and then timed how long it would take to charge a fast-charging USB-C device, in this case a Pixel 5. Most battery-powered devices limit the charging speed at the upper and lower ends of the battery's maximum storage, so I timed how long it would take to charge 10% with the battery no lower than 30% and no higher than 70%. Overly cautious? Probably. I also put the phone in airplane mode and waited for the screen to go into standby before timing.

The chart below shows that number, plus a calculated "for 50%" time that estimates how long it would take to charge 50% of this device's battery. Charging speeds between phones/tablets/etc. can vary for a number of reasons. Which is to say your phone, with the same charger, might charge faster or slower than the numbers listed here. However, it should charge roughly the same amount faster or slower compared to one of the faster or slower chargers.

Charge times Brand Model Time for 10% with full load on USB-A Approx Time for 50% Satechi 72W TYPE-C PD CAR CHARGER ADAPTER 6:43 0:33:35 Aukey Dual 48 6:47 0:33:55 Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2 7:01 0:35:05 Monoprice 2-Port 39W 7:07 0:35:35 Aukey CC-A3 7:14 0:36:10 WOTOBEUS PD 65W PPS 7:25 0:37:05

FAQs About Car Chargers

Geoff Morrison/CNET

How fast can car chargers really charge? This is an interesting question. Theoretically, the maximum output from a 12v "cigarette lighter" socket is 180 watts, since most run through a 15 amp fuse (15Ax12V=180W). In practice, of course, it's far lower. The last thing any manufacturer wants is for you to blow fuses in your car trying to recharge 3 phones, a laptop, and a curling iron or something. For the most part, the fastest car chargers will charge your phone in a similar, though probably somewhat slower, timeframe as a decent charger at home.

Are the manufacturer's wattage ratings real? No. That said, if you consider that the number is split between the different USB outputs… also no. The wattage output ratings for each chargers is a theoretical maximum based on what could be supplied by the specific outputs. It's always all the outputs combined into a single number, you'll never get close to that on a single USB connection. That all said, they should give you an idea, within a brand, which charger offers the highest potential output. One company's 48W charger should charge devices faster than that same company's 12W charger. But there's no way to know if one company's 48W charger is faster or slower than another company's 30W or 80W, as you can see in out testing.

Can my phone fast charge on any charger? Maybe. There are several fast-charging specifications and most phones don't include them all. Most chargers don't include them all either. Before purchasing any charger, even our picks, it's worth finding out what kind of charging your phone is capable of, and making sure the charger supports it. The two protocols to consider are PD and QC. PD is extremely common, QC is found in many, though not all, phones/tablets that use Qualcomm chips.

Will an 80-watt charger blow up my 18-watt phone? Not unless there's something really, really wrong with your charger and your phone. The beauty of USB is that the changing device only draws as much power as it needs from the charger.

What about dual USB-C chargers? There are endless varieties of car charger outlet combinations. For any reasonable-length guide such as this, a narrowing down is necessary. That's why we focused on chargers with one USB-C and one USB-A port, for the greatest flexibility. However, if you don't need a USB-A port most of the companies we've mentioned above also make dual USB-C chargers that likely perform similarly. Click on one of the options above that looks good to you and there's likely a dual USB-C option listed as a recommendation elsewhere on that page.

What about 4x USB-C, and larger? Most likely a good charger with 4 USB-C inputs will charge a single device just as fast as our picks, possibly even 2 devices. However, there's only so much power that can go through one of these devices. Four USB-C devices all charging at the same time aren't going to charge as fast as a single device on the same charger. They're also huge. Maybe I'm overly sensitive to this since I drive one of the smallest cars you can buy, and the last thing I want is a USB charger the size of my passenger seat taking up space. If you regularly charge that many devices, and you have the space to spare, they're worth considering. Some of the companies we looked at also make big multi-chargers, but not all.