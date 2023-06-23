Best Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra Cases for 2023

With the arrival of the Galaxy S23 back in February, plenty of people have been upgrading to Samsung's flagship smartphone. Protecting such an expensive purchase from scratches and other damage is important. And if you're here, you're probably looking for a new case for whatever S23 model you've bought, whether that's an S23 Ultra case, a Plus case or a case for the base S23 model. There are certainly a lot of Galaxy S23 cases to choose from, and we're now seeing some manufacturers add magnetic properties to their cases so you can use them not only with Apple MagSafe accessories but non-Apple magnetic accessories like wallets, batteries and stands.

Finding a case that fits your budget is important, but there are certain case features you may want to consider. For example, Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra owners may want a case with an integrated kickstand, because they're larger phones (the Ultra in particular) that you'll want to prop up while watching videos. That said, case choice comes down to personal taste, which is why I've tried to include a variety of styles in this roundup, all of which CNET editors have tested on one of the S23 series models.

The cases below are listed at the starting price for the line, so make sure you're buying the case that matches your S23. The same goes for tempered glass for extra protection -- match the size to the specific model of your S23, whether that's the Ultra, Plus or base model.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra cases

Speck Speck Cases Tough but relatively slim S23 cases $40 at Speck Leading case-maker Speck brings a selection of protective case options to the Galaxy S23, including the Presidio2 Grip (shown in blue), Presidio Perfect-Mist and Presidio Perfect-Clear. All the new models have very good drop protection (from 13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial coating. The cases start at around $40 in various color options, and Speck frequently offers discounts to first-time buyers on its site. $40 at Speck

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Clckr Stand and Grip cases Best Galaxy S23 case with grip and stand built-in $40 at Clckr Clckr's cases feature a built-in kickstand and grip strap that folds out and clicks into place on the back of your phone. Clckr sells just the stand/strap accessory to stick on the back of your phone (or on a case), but the Galaxy S23 Clear case with the integrated kickstand accessory is better and also comes in a Textured version if translucency is not your thing. I wouldn't say the cases are super protective but they're sturdy enough, with raised edges to protect the screen. With the stand clicked in place, you can use your device hands-free in either portrait or landscape mode. Note that you can wirelessly charge your phone with this case on, though you have to be more careful about placing it in the right spot on a wireless charging pad for it to work. $40 at Clckr

Gear4 Gear4 cases Slim, stylish protective S23 case $50 at Zagg British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with those from OtterBox and Speck. They're all lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. For the Galaxy S23, I like the Denali with Kickstand (pictured -- 16-foot drop protection) and the Everest with Kickstand precisely because they have built-in kickstands and are also protective and feel good in hand. The Milan (13-foot drop protection) and London (13-foot drop protection) also have eye-catching designs. $50 at Zagg

Amazon Spigen cases Top budget cases $19 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Spigen cases If you're looking for a cheap, clear case for your new Galaxy S23, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $16 to $19, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid Zero One that has an imprint of the innards of your phone, which makes it look like the back of your phone is open and exposed when it really isn't. I also like the Ultra Hybrid S ($20), which is a clear case with a built-in kickstand. The Neo Hybrid ($20) is a fairly basic case, while the Cryo Armor is a $21 triple-layer "gaming" case that's designed to "absorb and dissipate heat from your phone during hours of gameplay." No drop rating is listed for these Samsung phone cases, but most Spigen cases, except for the slimmest models, offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with decent protection, get one of its Armor models. Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time, which makes them less translucent. But they're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement if and when that happens. $19 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Spigen cases

Amazon OtterBox cases for Galaxy S23 Always a safe bet $40 at Otterbox The company's super-protective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S23 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases -- they're slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. That said, I've come to like the more protective Commuter Series better, thanks to the grips it has on the back and sides, as well as having raised edges on the front that should help protect your screen. The raised bezel acts as a screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free, and the camera module gets the same treatment. $40 at Otterbox

Samsung Samsung Clear Gadget case Best Samsung-branded S23 case $45 at Samsung Samsung's Clear Gadget Cover has a built-in ring kickstand that allows you to prop the phone up horizontally. You'll also be able to attach other optional accessories to the case. The Gadget case is available for all three S23 models but makes more sense for the larger Plus and Ultra models. $45 at Samsung

Amazon ESR Kickstand case Value kickstand S23 case $22 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for ESR Kickstand case Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S23, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature, and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $20. It could dip to closer to $15 in time. $22 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for ESR Kickstand case

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Samsung Frame case Modular wallet case for Galaxy S23 $40 at Samsung Samsung's new Frame case for Galaxy S23 is an interesting concept. In the box you get a "frame" (we used to call this a bumper case) and two interchangeable backplates -- one clear and one card slot -- so you can go with a wallet-style case or plain case. Needless to say, you'll also be able to buy other backplates with different designs to give your case a new look if you get bored with it. $40 at Samsung

David Carnoy/CNET Cyrill cases Simple and stylish $18 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Cyrill cases Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn't have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S23 as it does for the iPhone 14, but it does offer its UltraColor case, which has a soft-to-the-touch finish. It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case have a raised lip as well. $18 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Cyrill cases

David Carnoy/CNET Mous magnetic-connection cases MagSafe-compatible Galaxy S23 case $60 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Mous magnetic-connection cases For the Galaxy S23, UK-based Mous has done something a little different. It's brought MagSafe compatibility to its line of Samsung cases with a few different eye-catching styles, all of them lined with the AiroShock material that the company says delivers excellent protection in a slim design (you can use MagSafe and other magnetic accessories with these cases). Based on my previous experience with Mous cases, they do seem durable and all include a lifetime warranty. I'm personally a fan of the Iridescent model pictured, but the Walnut, Bamboo and Silver Pearl cases are also nice. $60 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Mous magnetic-connection cases

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Incipio cases Wide assortment of Galaxy S23 cases $35 at Incipio Incipio has its usual robust lineup of cases for the Galaxy S23, including old favorites like the sturdy Duo (pictured in red; 12-foot drop protection), Grip (14-foot drop protection) and the Organicore (14-foot drop protection), which is an eco case that's 100% compostable and is now available with a translucent back. It also has licensing deals with Kate Spade and Coach, and some of those cases offer eye-catching designs. At $35, the Duo is the most affordable of the bunch, but look for prices to come down once the phones have been out for a while. $35 at Incipio

David Carnoy/CNET Rokform S23 Rugged case Rugged mountable case $70 at Rokform Rokform's been making tough smartphone cases for years, and aside from their durability, their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts -- including bike, car and motorcycle mounts -- that are sold separately. Rokform's cases have removable magnets and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says. $70 at Rokform

David Carnoy/CNET Otterbox Strada Top folio case $70 at Otterbox When you have a phone with a large screen, it can be a good idea to get some added screen protection with a folio case that also has slots for a couple of credit cards. Otterbox's folio case, the Strada, is nicely designed with a magnetic clasp. Its only drawback is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand for watching videos. Note that the photo pictured is the case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the S23 Ultra's case looks very similar. $70 at Otterbox

