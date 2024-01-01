X

Best PopSockets for 2024

There are countless PopSockets on the market. We've reviewed some of the bestsellers to help you pick one.

Updated Dec. 31, 2023 9:04 p.m. PT

unknown-1
Written by  Charlotte Maracina
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
unknown-1
Charlotte Maracina Associate Writer
Charlotte Maracina is an associate writer for CNET based in Long Island, New York. When not writing about top products on the market, she's traveling, binging Love Island or following Harry Styles on tour.
Expertise Charlotte has two years of experience tracking different travel, fashion and lifestyle trends among 18-24 year olds. She studied Communications and Sociology at Belmont University.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services.

$10 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-18-42-pm.png
The basic PopSocket
PopGrip with Swappable Top
View details
View details
$10 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-20-49-pm.png
Best way to show your personality
Graphic PopSocket
View details
View details
$25 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-23-00-pm.png
Best 2-in-1
PopWallet
View details
View details
$29 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-25-07-pm.png
Best MagSafe-compatible
PopGrid for Magsafe
View details
View details
$18 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-27-05-pm.png
PopGrid Lips x Burt's Bees
View details
View details
$24 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-27-at-2-18-57-pm.png
PopGrid Slide
View details
View details

PopSockets are everywhere. Despite the silly design, it seems people absolutely love using them. PopSockets were released in 2014 and have since become a coveted phone accessory. The idea behind them is simple: A gadget that sticks to the back of your phone and, well, pops out. PopSockets serve numerous purposes. They guard your phone during accidental drops, they help you grip your phone and they can serve as a kickstand.

Ten years after their introduction, there are a wide variety of PopSockets for sale. It can be daunting to research the hundreds of different available options, so I've rounded up the best PopSockets. From PopSockets that are MagSafe-compatible to PopSockets that double as lip balm, there's something for everyone. 

Show less
$10 at Amazon$10 at Best Buy
$10 at Amazon

The basic PopSocket

PopGrip with Swappable Top

This is the traditional PopSocket most people know and love. The PopGrip comes in a wide range of colors, but I prefer the translucent sparkle design. 

screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-18-42-pm.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-18-42-pm.png
Show expert take Show less
$10 at Amazon
$10 at Amazon

Best way to show your personality

Graphic PopSocket

Express yourself with some graphic design on your PopSocket. Whatever your interest, you'll find a design that fits. Whether you're looking for a way to display your die-hard dedication to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or you just want a cute smiley face on the back of your phone, there's no shortage of options. All PopTops are interchangeable, so if you feel like displaying your Star Wars love only on May 4, you can easily go back to any other design. 

screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-20-49-pm.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-20-49-pm.png
Show expert take Show less
$25 at Amazon
$25 at Amazon

Best 2-in-1

PopWallet

If you're like me and use your phone as your wallet, the PopWallet is the perfect two-in-one option. The wallet itself can hold three to five cards and is easily removable. The PopWallet is available in several different colors, and you can swap the PopTop to change designs. 

screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-23-00-pm.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-23-00-pm.png
Show expert take Show less
$29 at Amazon$30 at Best Buy
$29 at Amazon

Best MagSafe-compatible

PopGrid for Magsafe

There are now PopSockets made specifically for folks with MagSafe phone cases. These PopSockets aren't like the others. Instead of using adhesive to stick to the back of your phone, they use magnets. Compared to traditional PopSockets, they take up a lot of space on the back of your phone. But it's worth it.

screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-25-07-pm.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-25-07-pm.png
Show expert take Show less
$18 at Amazon
$18 at Amazon

PopGrid Lips x Burt's Bees

This PopSocket is a personal favorite of mine. How many times have you been out and suddenly remembered you left your lip balm at home? The PopGrid Lips solves this problem. Inside the PopLip top is Burt's Bees lip balm, a natural balm made from beeswax. The PopLip top is interchangeable, which lets you swap it out for new lip balm or for a regular PopTop. 

screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-27-05-pm.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-27-05-pm.png
Show expert take Show less
$24 at Amazon
$24 at Amazon

PopGrid Slide

The PopGrid Slide lets you use your PopSocket to the max. The slide is nonadhesive and attaches to the sides of your phone. You can slide the PopSocket down for MagSafe charging and FaceTime. 

screenshot-2023-04-27-at-2-18-57-pm.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
screenshot-2023-04-27-at-2-18-57-pm.png
Show expert take Show less

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans