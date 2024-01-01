Best PopSockets for 2024

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

PopSockets are everywhere. Despite the silly design, it seems people absolutely love using them. PopSockets were released in 2014 and have since become a coveted phone accessory. The idea behind them is simple: A gadget that sticks to the back of your phone and, well, pops out. PopSockets serve numerous purposes. They guard your phone during accidental drops, they help you grip your phone and they can serve as a kickstand.

Ten years after their introduction, there are a wide variety of PopSockets for sale. It can be daunting to research the hundreds of different available options, so I've rounded up the best PopSockets. From PopSockets that are MagSafe-compatible to PopSockets that double as lip balm, there's something for everyone.

The basic PopSocket PopGrip with Swappable Top This is the traditional PopSocket most people know and love. The PopGrip comes in a wide range of colors, but I prefer the translucent sparkle design.

Best way to show your personality Graphic PopSocket Express yourself with some graphic design on your PopSocket. Whatever your interest, you'll find a design that fits. Whether you're looking for a way to display your die-hard dedication to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or you just want a cute smiley face on the back of your phone, there's no shortage of options. All PopTops are interchangeable, so if you feel like displaying your Star Wars love only on May 4, you can easily go back to any other design.

Best 2-in-1 PopWallet If you're like me and use your phone as your wallet, the PopWallet is the perfect two-in-one option. The wallet itself can hold three to five cards and is easily removable. The PopWallet is available in several different colors, and you can swap the PopTop to change designs.

Best MagSafe-compatible PopGrid for Magsafe There are now PopSockets made specifically for folks with MagSafe phone cases. These PopSockets aren't like the others. Instead of using adhesive to stick to the back of your phone, they use magnets. Compared to traditional PopSockets, they take up a lot of space on the back of your phone. But it's worth it.

PopGrid Lips x Burt's Bees This PopSocket is a personal favorite of mine. How many times have you been out and suddenly remembered you left your lip balm at home? The PopGrid Lips solves this problem. Inside the PopLip top is Burt's Bees lip balm, a natural balm made from beeswax. The PopLip top is interchangeable, which lets you swap it out for new lip balm or for a regular PopTop.