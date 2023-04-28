Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google Pixel TabletWyze Security Cams DealGreen Revolution vs. Red TapeIn-Ear vs. Behind-Ear Hearing AidsComparing Mortgage RatesBest Solar BatteriesVerizon 5G Home Internet15 Hidden iOS 16 Features
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Best PopSockets for 2023

Searching for the perfect PopSocket? You've come to the right place.

unknown-1
unknown-1
Charlotte Maracina Associate Writer
Charlotte Maracina is an associate writer for CNET based in Long Island, New York. When not writing about top products on the market, she's traveling, binging Love Island or following Harry Styles on tour.
Expertise Charlotte has two years of experience tracking different travel, fashion and lifestyle trends among 18-24 year olds. She studied Communications and Sociology at Belmont University.
See full bio
Charlotte Maracina
2 min read
$10 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-18-42-pm.png
PopGrip with Swappable Top
The basic PopSocket
$10 at Amazon
$10 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-20-49-pm.png
Graphic PopSocket
The best way to showcase your personality
$10 at Amazon
$25 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-23-00-pm.png
PopWallet
The best 2-in-1
$25 at Amazon
$19 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-25-07-pm.png
PopGrid for Magsafe
Best MagSafe compatible
$19 at Amazon
$20 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-27-05-pm.png
PopGrid Lips x Burt's Bees
$20 at Amazon
CNET logo white on red background
NEW! CNET Shopping Extension
Get the lowest price on everything
Add CNET Shopping
$17 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-27-at-2-18-57-pm.png
PopGrid Slide
$17 at Amazon

Ever since their launch in 2014, PopSockets have become a staple phone accessory. It's a simple concept: a device that mounts to the back of your phone and, well, pops out. PopSockets serve multiple purposes. They help you grip your phone with ease. They protect your phone during accidental drops. And they can even act as a kickstand. 

Almost 10 years after PopSockets were first introduced, there's a wide variety of options for sale. Looking at the hundreds of different PopSockets available can be daunting, so I've rounded up the best ones. From PopSockets that are MagSafe compatible to PopSockets that double as lip balm, there's something for everyone. 

screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-18-42-pm.png
PopSocket

PopGrip with Swappable Top

The basic PopSocket

$10 at Amazon

The PopGrip with a swappable top is the traditional PopSocket most people know and love. The PopGrip comes in a wide range of colors, but I prefer the translucent sparkle design. 

screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-20-49-pm.png
PopSocket

Graphic PopSocket

The best way to showcase your personality

$10 at Amazon

Express yourself with some graphic design on your PopSocket. Whatever your interest, you'll find a design that fits. Whether you're looking for a way to display your die-hard dedication to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or you just want a cute smiley face on the back of your phone, there's no shortage of options. All PopTops are interchangeable, so if you feel like displaying your Star Wars love only on May 4, you can easily go back to any other design. 

$10 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-23-00-pm.png
PopSocket

PopWallet

The best 2-in-1

$25 at Amazon

If you're like me and use your phone as your wallet, the PopWallet is the perfect 2-in-1 option. The wallet itself can hold three to five cards and is easily removable. The PopWallet is available in several different colors, and you can swap the PopTop to change designs. 

$25 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-25-07-pm.png
PopSocket

PopGrid for Magsafe

Best MagSafe compatible

$19 at Amazon$30 at Best Buy

There are now PopSockets made specifically for folks with MagSafe phone cases. These PopSockets aren't like the others. Instead of using adhesive to stick to the back of your phone, they use magnets. Compared to traditional PopSockets, they take up a lot of space on the back of your phone. But it's worth it. 

$19 at Amazon$30 at Best Buy
screenshot-2023-04-26-at-1-27-05-pm.png
PopSocket

PopGrid Lips x Burt's Bees
$20 at Amazon

This PopSocket is a personal favorite of mine. How many times have you been out and suddenly remembered you left your lip balm at home? Well, the PopGrid Lips solves this problem. Inside the PopLip top is Burt's Bees lip balm, a natural balm made from beeswax. The PopLip top is interchangeable, which lets you swap it out for new lip balm or for a regular PopTop. 

$20 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-04-27-at-2-18-57-pm.png
PopSocket

PopGrid Slide
$17 at Amazon

The PopGrid Slide lets you use your PopSocket to the max. The slide is nonadhesive and attaches to the sides of your phone. You can slide the PopSocket down for MagSafe charging and FaceTime. 

$17 at Amazon