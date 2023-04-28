Best PopSockets for 2023

Ever since their launch in 2014, PopSockets have become a staple phone accessory. It's a simple concept: a device that mounts to the back of your phone and, well, pops out. PopSockets serve multiple purposes. They help you grip your phone with ease. They protect your phone during accidental drops. And they can even act as a kickstand.

Almost 10 years after PopSockets were first introduced, there's a wide variety of options for sale. Looking at the hundreds of different PopSockets available can be daunting, so I've rounded up the best ones. From PopSockets that are MagSafe compatible to PopSockets that double as lip balm, there's something for everyone.

PopSocket Graphic PopSocket The best way to showcase your personality $10 at Amazon Express yourself with some graphic design on your PopSocket. Whatever your interest, you'll find a design that fits. Whether you're looking for a way to display your die-hard dedication to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or you just want a cute smiley face on the back of your phone, there's no shortage of options. All PopTops are interchangeable, so if you feel like displaying your Star Wars love only on May 4, you can easily go back to any other design. $10 at Amazon

PopSocket PopWallet The best 2-in-1 $25 at Amazon If you're like me and use your phone as your wallet, the PopWallet is the perfect 2-in-1 option. The wallet itself can hold three to five cards and is easily removable. The PopWallet is available in several different colors, and you can swap the PopTop to change designs. $25 at Amazon

PopSocket PopGrid Lips x Burt's Bees $20 at Amazon This PopSocket is a personal favorite of mine. How many times have you been out and suddenly remembered you left your lip balm at home? Well, the PopGrid Lips solves this problem. Inside the PopLip top is Burt's Bees lip balm, a natural balm made from beeswax. The PopLip top is interchangeable, which lets you swap it out for new lip balm or for a regular PopTop. $20 at Amazon