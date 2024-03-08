It's critical to buy your headphones at a retailer that has a good return policy, in case you have buyer's remorse.

What are the best headphones for kids?

Over the years I've tested hundreds of headphones, and most of them work just fine for kids. But when parents are looking for headphones for their children, especially younger ones (under 11 years old), they tend to look for more compact models, and also headphones that don't cost too much. Additionally, some parents look for headphones that have a volume limiter to protect their child's hearing. But you can also set volume restrictions in the settings of a smartphone or tablet, so it's not an essential feature to have in a kids' headphone.

Having four kids myself, I've had them try out a lot headphones. As one might expect, as they got older, they were drawn to name brands like Apple, Beats, Bose and Sony. But spending over $100 on a pair of headphones for a younger kid is probably overkill, which is why I've picked several models that cost less than $50, including the Soundcore by Anker H30i and the Sony CH-520, which list for $60 but often go on sale for closer to $40.

Most of the headphones on the list are wireless headphones. Some of those have a wired option (if you want your child to be able to tap into an in-flight entertainment system, make sure the headphones you buy have a wired option), but not all do. I've also included one headphone that is wired-only.

Best kids' headphones of 2024

Hide our expert take $32 at Amazon Pros Inexpensive

Attractive design

Decent sound

Excellent battery life Cons Voice-calling performance could be a little better Battery life Rated up to 70 hours Noise canceling No Multipoint Yes Headphone type On-ear Wired option Yes Water-resistant No $32 at Amazon Best budget on-ear headphones for less than $40 Soundcore by Anker H30i $32 at Amazon The Soundcore H30i are inexpensive on-ear wireless headphones that compete with the Sony CH-520 and JBL Tube 510BT (the Tune 520BT is its new-for-2024 successor). There's no active noise-canceling and the headphones are pretty no frills, but they do feature decent sound quality with ample bass for their low price, and you can pair them to two devices simultaneously (multipoint Bluetooth). I'm slightly more partial to the Sony CH-520, which are slightly more comfortable and sound slightly better (they have a tad more clarity). That said, the H30i have a folding design, and while they don't come with a carrying pouch, they do include a headphone cord for wired listening (the Sonys are wireless only). Battery life is impressive -- the H30i are rated for up to 70 hours of listening at moderate volume levels. And while you shouldn't expect great voice-calling performance, it is acceptable in quieter environments. I also appreciated that you can tweak the sound profile in the companion Soundcore app for iOS and Android. Photo Gallery 1/1 Hide our expert take

Show our expert take $35 at Amazon Pros Inexpensive

Comfortable

Decent enough sound for the price

Volume limiter

Shared headphone port Cons Only available in black Battery life Rated up to 45 hours Noise canceling No Multipoint No Headphone type Over-ear Wired option Yes Water-resistant No $35 at Amazon Well-designed wireless kids' headphones with volume limiter Skullcandy Grom Wireless $35 at Amazon Skullcandy's Grom Wireless over-ear headphones are being targeted at kids, and they're a good choice for the 12-and-under set. They have basically everything you'd want in a kids' headphone, including a comfortable fit, decent enough sound, a volume limiter, a shared headphone port and a wired option in case you need it for an in-flight entertainment system. Battery life is rated at 45 hours, which is also good. Note that this headphone also comes in a wired-only version for around $25 in white and blue. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $45 at Walmart Pros Affordable

Lightweight and relatively comfortable for on-ear headphones

Excellent battery life

Good sound for their price Cons Entry-level look and feel

Limited feature set with no wired option Battery life Rated up to 50 hours Noise canceling No Multipoint Yes Headphone type On-ear Wired option No Water-resistant No $45 at Walmart Best new cheap on-ear headphones Sony CH-520 $45 at Walmart Sony released its new entry-level CH-720N noise-canceling headphones in 2023. They're quite good, but if you can't afford them (they list for $150), the company's new budget on-ear CH-520 headphones are an intriguing option for only around $50. They lack noise canceling and are pretty no-frills, but they feature good sound for their price, are lightweight, and pretty comfortable for on-ear headphones, and also have excellent battery life (they're rated for up to 50 hours at moderate volume levels). Additionally, they have multipoint Bluetooth pairing, so you can pair them with two devices simultaneously, such as a smartphone and computer, and switch audio. Voice-calling performance is decent, though not up to the level of what you get with the CH-720N. Note that there's no wired option -- this is a wireless Bluetooth-only headphone. The CH-520 offers overall balanced sound with decent clarity. The bass has some punch to it but doesn't pack a wallop, and you're not going to get quite as wide a soundstage as you get from Sony's more expensive over-ear headphones. But these definitely sound better than Sony's previous entry-level on-ear headphones and sound better than I thought they would. I tried the white color, but they also come in blue and black. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $33 at Amazon Pros Inexpensive

Relatively comfortable for on-ear headphones

Decent enough sound for the price

ANC Cons Only available in black

No wired option Battery life Rated up to 28 hours Noise canceling Yes Multipoint No Headphone type On-ear Wired option Yes Water-resistant No $33 at Amazon Budget ANC on-ear headphones for kids JLab Studio ANC $33 at Amazon JLab is known for its value headphones, and the JLab Studio ANC is one of the few on-ear inexpensive on-ear headphones to have active noise-canceling. The ANC is fairly middle-of-the-road, and while these aren't the greatest sounding headphones, they sound better than you'd expect pretty decent given their low price. Note that only the black model has ANC; the other colors don't (they cost $30 instead of $33). Also, these are wireless-only headphones, so they won't plug into an in-flight entertainment system. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $13 at eBay Pros Inexpensive and lightweight

Comfortable

Sound good Cons They do look and feel a little cheap Battery life Not a powered headphone Noise canceling No Multipoint No Headphones type On-ear Wired option Yes Water-resistant No Full Review Read full review $18 at eBay Best cheap kids' headphones for plane travel JVC Flats $13 at eBay While the JVC Flats may not be terribly durable, you'll be hard pressed to find a better sounding set of wired on-ear headphones for their low price. They're available in multiple color options, all of which cost around $13. If you're just looking for a compact set of kids' headphones for plugging into an in-flight entertainment system, these are easy to recommend. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $40 at Amazon Pros Affordable

Lightweight and compact

Good sound

Multipoint Bluetooth pairing Cons No wired option Battery life Rated up to 22 hours Noise canceling No Multipoint Yes Headphone type On-ear Wired option No Water-resistant No Full Review Read full review $40 at Amazon Budget on-ear multipoint headphones Creative Sound Blaster Jam V2 $40 at Amazon I was a fan of Creative's original Sound Blaster Jam headphones that came out in 2015 and had a decidedly retro look and feel, with good sound for the money. Now they're available in a 2.0 version that has some key upgrades, including Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging, improved call quality and multipoint Bluetooth pairing that allows you to pair it to two devices simultaneously. Battery life is rated at up to 22 hours. I was able to pair this wireless headphone set with a Mac Mini and an iPhone 12 Pro and then switch audio between them. Often when pairing Bluetooth headphones with Mac and Windows PCs, one can encounter some issues, but once I got the headphones paired with both my PC and phone, they made a good pair of work-from-home headphones. Also, the price is right for parents looking for a decent set of kids' headphones for remote learning and everyday use. Comfortable for on-ear headphones, the Jam V2s are lightweight and have nicely balanced sound with good detail and bass that's ample but not overpowering. Call quality was good in my tests with callers saying they could hear me well even on the noisy streets of New York. No carry pouch is included, but you do get an extra set of foam ear pads, which is good, because they will wear out over time. The headphones have physical buttons for controlling volume and playback, and there's aptX support for devices that support the wireless streaming codec. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Other kids' headphones we tested Puro Sound Labs BT2200: Puro Labs has long been a leader in kids' headphones as all its kids' headphones include a volume limiter. While the BT2200s have a somewhat generic design, they're built sturdily and offer decent performance and sound. They're just a little bulky and a tad expensive at $99. The company also sells a $30 on-ear model with a volume limiter that isn't as durable. Belkin SoundForm Mini: Available in four color options, the SoundForm Mini are in many ways your typical pair of budget on-ear headphones for kids. But they're decent-enough looking, reasonably comfortable (don't expect supersoft ear pads, however) and sound OK. While they charge via Micro-USB instead of USB-C (that's less than ideal), they have good battery life -- up to 30 hours -- and their volume is capped at 85db to protect your youngster's ears. A charging cable and headphone cord are included for wired listening. Show more

Factors to consider when choosing kids' headphones Budget Before anything else, you'll want to figure out how much you're willing to spend on new kids' headphones. The quality of value-priced headphones continues to improve, so you can find good affordable kids' headphones for less than $50. The premium models, which offer better build quality and sometimes extra features such as noise canceling, tend to cost $100 or more. Fit (comfort) It's key that the headphones you buy fit your child's ears well. They should offer a comfortable fit that's snug yet not too snug. A lot of kids' headphones are on-ear models, which are more compact. Durability You want headphones that hold up well over time, so look for models that we note have sturdy build quality. Wireless or wired? Wireless headphones are the way to go, but if you're traveling on a plane and want your child to be able to plug into an in-flight entertainment, look for a model that also has a cord you can plug into the headphone jack for wired use. Return policy It's critical to buy your headphones at a retailer that has a good return policy, in case you have buyer's remorse. Show more

How we test headphones and earbuds We test headphones and earbuds based on six key criteria. These criteria include design, sound quality, noise-canceling performance, voice-calling performance, features and value. Design : Evaluating design, we assess not only how comfortable the headphones and earbuds fit (their ergonomics) but their build quality and how well the controls are implemented. When it comes to earbuds, we also look at water- and dust-resistance ratings.

: Evaluating design, we assess not only how comfortable the headphones and earbuds fit (their ergonomics) but their build quality and how well the controls are implemented. When it comes to earbuds, we also look at water- and dust-resistance ratings. Sound quality : We evaluate sound quality by listening to a set playlist of music tracks and comparing the earbuds to top competing products in their price range. Sonic traits such as bass definition, clarity, dynamic range and how natural the headphones sound are key factors in our assessment.

: We evaluate sound quality by listening to a set playlist of music tracks and comparing the earbuds to top competing products in their price range. Sonic traits such as bass definition, clarity, dynamic range and how natural the headphones sound are key factors in our assessment. Noise-canceling performance : If the headphones we're testing feature active noise canceling (ANC), we evaluate ANC performance by wearing the headphones in the same spot indoors near a noisy HVAC unit to see how well they do at muffling lower frequencies. Then we head out to the streets of New York to test the headphones in a real-world environment, where we see how they muffle not only street noise but people's voices.

: If the headphones we're testing feature active noise canceling (ANC), we evaluate ANC performance by wearing the headphones in the same spot indoors near a noisy HVAC unit to see how well they do at muffling lower frequencies. Then we head out to the streets of New York to test the headphones in a real-world environment, where we see how they muffle not only street noise but people's voices. Extra features : Some great-sounding noise-canceling headphones and earbuds aren't loaded with features, but we do take into account what extra features are on board. These include everything from quick-access awareness to transparency modes (your music pauses and the headphones open up to the outside world so you can have a conversation) to special sound modes to ear-detection sensors that automatically pause your music when you take the headphones off your ears. We also take a look at the companion app for the headphones if there is one and how user-friendly it is.

: Some great-sounding noise-canceling headphones and earbuds aren't loaded with features, but we do take into account what extra features are on board. These include everything from quick-access awareness to transparency modes (your music pauses and the headphones open up to the outside world so you can have a conversation) to special sound modes to ear-detection sensors that automatically pause your music when you take the headphones off your ears. We also take a look at the companion app for the headphones if there is one and how user-friendly it is. Voice-calling : When we test voice-calling performance, we make calls in the noisy streets of New York and evaluate how well the headphones or earbuds reduce background noise and how clearly callers can hear our voices.

: When we test voice-calling performance, we make calls in the noisy streets of New York and evaluate how well the headphones or earbuds reduce background noise and how clearly callers can hear our voices. Value: We determine value after evaluating the strength of the headphones and earbuds against all these criteria and what they're able to deliver compared to other models in their price class. Show more