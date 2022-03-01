Best Google Pixel Deals: $150 Off Pixel 5A, Up to $100 Off Pixel 6 With Trade-In

Deal Savings Price







When it comes to Pixel phones, there are a few different models available to purchase at any given time, and whether you're looking for the latest and greatest or a slightly older model, you should try to get it on sale. Google has a Pixel line and a Pixel "A" line available, with the "A" devices being lower cost and missing out on some features you may find on the higher-end models. The current lineup of Google Pixel phones includes the Pixel 5A, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Pixel 5A was announced back in August 2021 and the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro debuted a few months later in October 2021. If you are unsure which model is best for you, be sure to check out our full Pixel 5A review along with this comparison of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to help you decide. One you know which to buy, be sure to check out all the best Pixel deals below.

Pixel 5A Deals

Even though the Pixel 5A is Google's more affordable model, you can still sometimes pick it up on sale. We've searched all the big retailers for reputable deals on the 5G phone and while there aren't many right now, that could change any time. We will continue to update this as new deals are made available.

Google Fi is offering a discount of $150 when you bring your current number to its service. You can opt to buy it outright for $299 or you can go with a phone subscription for $15 per month which saves you $233 over the course of two years and lets you easily upgrade it after.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Deals

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are Google's latest flagship models. They feature an all-new design, improved cameras, and much more inside. From features like Magic Erase to the incredible picture quality, there is a lot to like about these phones. The 6 Pro can get pretty expensive, so you'll want to make sure you're getting the best Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deal that you possibly can. We've rounded up all the current offers below and will continue to update them as new ones are made available.

Amazon isn't directly discounting the phone, but instead bundling a free case with it. This bundle is only available on the 128GB Sorta Seafoam variant, though Amazon does sell other colors and storage capacities of the Pixel 6.

Whether you currently have Verizon and want to upgrade your phone or are looking to make a change, buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from the wireless carrier may be your best bet right now. Verizon is offering up to $700 in trade in credit towards a Pixel 6 and up to $1,000 towards a Pixel 6 Pro right now for new and existing customers. New customers can also get $1,000 in credit to pay off your old phone and plan to make the switch. Adding an eligible connected device to your transaction could save you an extra $310 on the total as well. All of these credits are applied over the course of 36 months.

If you have a phone that you're looking to upgrade from to the PIxel 6, AT&T could make your new Pixel free. That's right, you may not have to pay for the phone as long as you have an eligible trade in, though this does come in the form of 36 monthly bill credits. AT&T only has the Stormy Black 128GB model.

If you don't want to worry about buying it through a carrier or having to deal with monthly bill credits, Best Buy is the place to go. Right now, when you buy and activate the phone on your plan you can save $50 on the purchase, dropping the price of the Pixel 6 down to just $550. If you are starting a new plan or adding a new line, Best Buy is slashing an extra $50 off the price, making it $500.