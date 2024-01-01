Best Flip Phone of 2024

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

Flip phones were everywhere in the early 2000s, and they're coming back in a big way thanks to companies like Samsung, Motorola and Oppo.

Modern flip phones have been around for a few years, but they took a leap forward in 2024. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus gained larger screens than their predecessors, making them more useful when closed. Oppo's Find N3 Flip has an additional camera among other improvements.

While expensive and generally more fragile than standard phones, flip phones provide some benefits you can't get with regular devices. They fit more easily in your pocket and are more manageable to use with one hand when closed. You can also prop them up by folding them halfway, which makes it possible to take a photo or view the screen without having to hold the device. They also have a distinct design that makes them stand out from other smartphones.

However, if you don't care about those factors, you should consider one of the cheaper, nonfoldable devices listed in our best phones guide. If you're considering buying a flip phone in 2024, here are your best options.

What is the best flip phone for most people?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is CNET's top flip phone pick for 2024. It was a close call between Samsung's new flip phone and the similarly priced Motorola Razr Plus. But Samsung's design feels more sturdy, the camera takes more colorful photos and the company provides Android version updates for a longer period of time compared to Motorola, making it our favorite choice. Samsung also has a history of rolling out new features to its phones over time through updates to its One UI software, giving it another advantage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the biggest leap forward Samsung's flip phone has seen in years. Samsung has significantly expanded the size of the cover screen located on the outside of the device, meaning you can look up directions, take photos and send messages without opening the phone. It's this, combined with the Z Flip's solid battery life and sturdy design, that makes it a top pick. The Z Flip 5 may be our favorite flip phone, but there are still some drawbacks to be aware of. At $1,000, it's still expensive for a phone without a telephoto camera. And not all apps work natively on the front screen as they do on the Motorola Razr Plus. Read our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review. Pros: Big cover screen is fun to use

New hinge eliminates the gap when closed

Solid battery life

More storage in base model Cons: Expensive

Not all apps work on the cover screen natively

Apps don't transition from main screen to cover screen

Minimal camera updates

Motorola Razr Plus The Motorola Razr Plus raised the bar for what a flip phone should be in 2023. Its 3.6-inch cover screen allows you to use almost any app without opening the phone, plus battery life is long enough to get you through a busy day. It's also thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which could make it the ideal choice for those who prioritize portability in a phone. While I recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the best flip phone overall, the Razr Plus is worth considering if you prefer a thinner design and want to use more apps on the phone's front screen without much extra fuss. The Razr Plus felt more fragile than the Z Flip 5 during my testing, but it's certainly thinner, making it a great choice for those who care about compactness above all else. Read our Motorola Razr Plus review. Pros: Large, useful cover screen

Crease is barely visible

Thin design

Good battery life

Fun photography features like photo previews Cons: Not as many Android updates as Samsung

Flex View feels limited

Front screen gathers fingerprint smudges easily

$1,000 is still expensive

Show less $1,022 at Oppo $1,022 at Oppo Best flip phone with a telephoto camera Oppo Find N3 Flip Oppo's Find N3 Flip phone is unique for two reasons: It has a telephoto camera and a vertical cover screen, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus. That could make the Find N3 Flip an ideal choice for those who want closer zoom shots, although this phone also shines for its fast performance, stylish design and speedy charging. The crease on the interior screen is also impressively subtle. That said, there are some downsides to be aware of. The Find N3 Flip lacks wireless charging, and you'll only be able to buy it in certain markets, which doesn't include the US. Read our review of the Find N3 Flip. Pros: Cover screen supports Google Calendar, Gmail and other third-party apps

Addition of a telephoto lens

Improved durability IPX4 rating Cons: Obvious branding

Raised edges of cover screen

No wireless charging

Show less $700 at Motorola $700 at Motorola Best foldable for budget buyers Motorola Razr 2023 The Motorola Razr 2023 is the most affordable, widely released foldable phone with a $700 price tag, notably below the $1,000 prices of clamshell foldables like the Razr Plus and Samsung Galaxy Flip 5. Motorola made some obvious compromises for affordability, like losing its competitors' full-front screen for a small 1.5-inch thumbnail-size external display. Less obvious are more painful shortfalls: three years of Android OS updates and 128GB of nonexpandable storage (you'll have to rely on cloud storage if you go over). If you can stomach those compromises, the Razr 2023 is a great phone with a svelte design, large 6.9-inch internal display and sharp 64-megapixel main camera (the less said about its other ultrawide lens, the better). It's a phone that suits a specific niche: Folks who want to try out foldables for a few years, but don't want to shell out a lot of money if they're still iffy on whether this "flexible display" thing will take off. Pros: Solid and svelte build quality

Great main camera

Fun foldable functionality

Good price Cons: 128GB onboard storage is limited

Outer screen is very small

3 years of OS updates is less than competitors

The right time to buy a new phone Knowing when to upgrade your phone largely depends on the age and condition of your current device as well as your budget. But it's also a good idea to plan your upgrades in accordance with when new models are launching, if possible. After all, you might not want to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a week before the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launches. Samsung is also rumored to be working on a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip model that could cost around $400 to $500. That's according to a leak posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, by an account with the handle @Tech_Reve. T.M. Roh, the president and head of Samsung's mobile experience division, told CNET in July that offering a foldable phone for less than $1,000 is still a major challenge. "And given the materials cost today ... it is probably not going to be easy for us to offer a less than $1,000 foldable in the very near future," Roh said. "But we will keep trying." However, if there is a cheaper foldable phone in the works at Samsung, it could debut alongside the company's pricier models. Samsung also tends to launch cheaper A-series and FE-series phones separately from its flagship phones, though. Most companies typically release new products around the same time every year, although launch cycles aren't always annual. Here's when Samsung, Motorola and Oppo launched their flip phones in 2023, which could provide a hint at when they may launch future models in 2024 and beyond. Flip phone launches in 2023 undefined Phone Release month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 August (general availability) Motorola Razr Plus June Motorola Razr October Oppo Find N3 Flip October (global launch)

How we test phones The Galaxy Z Flip 4 (left), Galaxy Z Flip 5 (center) and Motorola Razr Plus (right) Numi Prasarn/CNET We test every phone in real-world scenarios, focusing on its features, design, performance, cameras, battery life and overall value. We document our findings in an initial review that is periodically updated when there are new software updates, or to compare it against new phones from competitors such as Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus. Below is our methodology for testing smartphones in general, which also applies to flip phones. Photography Photography is a major focus for most phones these days, so we take pictures and videos of various subjects in a variety of settings and lighting scenarios. We try out any new camera modes, such as Action mode that debuted with the iPhone 14 line, or the Unblur photo tool that launched with the Google Pixel 7 series. Taking a photo with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Amy Kim/CNET Battery life Battery testing is conducted in a variety of ways. We assess how long a phone lasts during a typical day of use and note how it performs during more focused sessions of video calls, media streaming and gaming. We also conduct a video playback test, as a simple, replicable measure of pure battery life, which isn't always included in the initial review but sometimes added later in an update. Performance measuring We use benchmarking apps to measure each phone's performance, alongside our own anecdotal experiences using the phone for our review. Of note are how graphics and animations look. Are they smooth? Or do they lag or stutter? We also look at how quickly the phone switches between horizontal and vertical orientations, and how fast the camera app opens and is ready to take a photo. We perform processor-heavy tasks like editing photos, exporting videos and playing games. We evaluate whether a newer version of a particular phone includes enough features to make it worth upgrading from older models. Read more: How we test phones