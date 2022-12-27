Apple's Next iPad Mini Is in the Works, Analyst Says

Apple is working on a new iPad Mini with a fresh processor aimed for release late next year or in the first half of 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet on Tuesday.

He also said it's unlikely Apple will replace the Mini with a foldable iPad in 2025 because a foldable device would cost much more than a Mini, making it a poor proposition as a Mini replacement. Kuo is a widely followed analyst with a reputation for reliable Apple predictions.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The iPad Mini last got a refresh in 2021, up to its sixth generation, giving Apple's ultraportable tiny tablet a better display, a USB-C port instead of Lightning, a stronger processor and improved cameras -- plus it added the ability to magnetically snap an Apple Pencil onto the gadget's side.

Meanwhile, foldable-screen phones have already landed from plenty of other device makers, including Samsung, Motorola, Huawei and Xiaomi. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its own foldable device, but it also has a track record of letting other companies bring new technologies and formats to market first, before homing in with its own version later.