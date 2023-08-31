X

Apple's iTunes Movie Trailers App Is No More ... Kind Of

The app now redirects you to the Apple TV app.

zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
The app icon for iTunes Movie Trailer

The iTunes Movie Trailers app is a shell of its former self.

 Zach McAuliffe/CNET

A few weeks before Apple's September "Wonderlust" event and the anticipated release of iOS 17, the tech giant began rolling out changes early, starting with the iTunes Movie Trailers app on Thursday. The app still works, but it no longer shows trailers, clips or features like it used to. Instead, it only shows a screen redirecting users to the Apple TV app. 

A black screen with the iTunes Movie Trailers logo showing a ticket stub next to the Apple TV logo

The only viewable screen in the iTunes Movie Trailers app.

 Zach McAuliffe/CNET

"Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movies Trailers," the screen reads. "Keep watching trailers. Open the Apple TV app to start." 

Now if you want to watch trailers, you have to open the Apple TV app, tap the Store icon across the bottom of your screen and scroll down the page to see a carousel titled "Watch the Latest Trailers."

Apple announced the demise of iTunes in 2019 at that year's WWDC event, and the company has gradually retired the brand since then. 

