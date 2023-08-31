Apple's iTunes Movie Trailers App Is No More ... Kind Of

A few weeks before Apple's September "Wonderlust" event and the anticipated release of iOS 17, the tech giant began rolling out changes early, starting with the iTunes Movie Trailers app on Thursday. The app still works, but it no longer shows trailers, clips or features like it used to. Instead, it only shows a screen redirecting users to the Apple TV app.

The only viewable screen in the iTunes Movie Trailers app. Zach McAuliffe/CNET

"Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movies Trailers," the screen reads. "Keep watching trailers. Open the Apple TV app to start."

Now if you want to watch trailers, you have to open the Apple TV app, tap the Store icon across the bottom of your screen and scroll down the page to see a carousel titled "Watch the Latest Trailers."

Apple announced the demise of iTunes in 2019 at that year's WWDC event, and the company has gradually retired the brand since then.

For more Apple news, check out what to know about Apple's Wonderlust event, all the iPhone 15 rumors and when Apple might release iOS 17.