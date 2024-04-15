Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Camera Will Reportedly Produce Less Lens Flare

One of the reasons Apple's iPhones are considered among the best you can buy is their cameras. The tech giant has long prided itself on the cameras built into its devices, frequently introducing new technologies to improve zoom, low-light shots and video stabilization. Now, a new leak suggests the company may have a new way to make photos sharper and more true to life.

Chinese news aggregator yeux1122, translated by MacRumors, wrote that Apple is considering adding a new anti-reflective technology to manufacturing its cameras. The result, according to MacRumors, is that this new process could potentially remove unexpected artifacts such as a halo, streak or burst of light, often called lens flare. The result would be more lifelike photos, even when the camera is in a very bright and sunny location, assuming this leak turns out to be true.

Apple representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: iPhone 16: All the Major Rumors on Apple's Next iPhone

Though seemingly minor, reports about Apple's potential iPhone camera improvements help to round out the likely features of the company's upcoming products, about which techies endlessly speculate. They also give consumers a better sense of which iPhone features Apple is seeking to improve.

For its upcoming iPhone 16 line of devices this fall, Apple reportedly plans to reduce the bezel borders while increasing the screen size of its Pro-model iPhones, which start at $999. Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be replacing the mute switch on its $799 entry-level iPhone 16, adding the iPhone 15 Pro's well-received action button instead.

Read more: Best iPhone to Buy in 2024

In addition to hardware changes, Apple is also expected to introduce significant software improvements for its iPhones this year. The latest software is likely to be called iOS 18 when it's announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference this June, and it will reportedly include new AI features to compete against the growing popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. (For hands-on CNET reviews of generative AI products including Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, along with AI news, tips and explainers, see our new AI Atlas project.)

Read more: iPhone AI Evolution: What the Rumors Say About iOS 18