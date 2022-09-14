Apple's iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T: Comparing Flagships Spec by Spec

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's iPhone 14 keeps the $799 price that the iPhone 13 previously had, while adding new features like car crash detection, image processing through Apple's Photonic Engine, satellite connectivity for emergencies and -- in the US -- the removal of the physical SIM card slot by moving fully to eSIM. Notably international models will keep the SIM card slot and have slightly higher prices starting at £849 in the UK and AU$1,399 in Australia.

But Apple's iPhone 14 faces lots of competition from rival Android phones in the same price range, like Samsung's Galaxy S22, the Google Pixel 6 and the OnePlus 10T. Those three Android phones even include features that Apple has only just begun to include on its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones, like an always-on display and a 50-megapixel main camera (The 14 Pro phones include a 48-megapixel main camera).

Yet Apple's iPhone 14 also benefits from iOS 16, which includes the ability to edit and unsend iMessage texts, quick photo edits that let you lift subjects out of photos, customizable lock screens and a revamp to Apple Maps. Meanwhile the phones from Samsung, Google and OnePlus each offer their own take on Android through software and hardware: Samsung is particularly great at committing to four years of software updates, Google's Pixel includes the Magic Eraser for removing unwanted people or things from photos and the OnePlus 10T includes the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

Plus pricewise, while the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 are roughly the same price at $799 and $800 respectively, the Pixel 6 and OnePlus 10T significantly undercut that cost with starting prices of $599 and $649.

To help further compare Apple's iPhone 14 against these phones from Samsung, Google and OnePlus, we've created a specs chart to allow for direct comparison between each of these phones' features.

