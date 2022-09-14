Apple's iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T: Comparing Flagships Spec by Spec

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.
Apple's iPhone 14 keeps the $799 price that the iPhone 13 previously had, while adding new features like car crash detection, image processing through Apple's Photonic Engine, satellite connectivity for emergencies and -- in the US -- the removal of the physical SIM card slot by moving fully to eSIM. Notably international models will keep the SIM card slot and have slightly higher prices starting at £849 in the UK and AU$1,399 in Australia.
But Apple's iPhone 14 faces lots of competition from rival Android phones in the same price range, like Samsung's Galaxy S22, the Google Pixel 6 and the OnePlus 10T. Those three Android phones even include features that Apple has only just begun to include on its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones, like an always-on display and a 50-megapixel main camera (The 14 Pro phones include a 48-megapixel main camera).
Yet Apple's iPhone 14 also benefits from iOS 16, which includes the ability to edit and unsend iMessage texts, quick photo edits that let you lift subjects out of photos, customizable lock screens and a revamp to Apple Maps. Meanwhile the phones from Samsung, Google and OnePlus each offer their own take on Android through software and hardware: Samsung is particularly great at committing to four years of software updates, Google's Pixel includes the Magic Eraser for removing unwanted people or things from photos and the OnePlus 10T includes the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.
Plus pricewise, while the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 are roughly the same price at $799 and $800 respectively, the Pixel 6 and OnePlus 10T significantly undercut that cost with starting prices of $599 and $649.
To help further compare Apple's iPhone 14 against these phones from Samsung, Google and OnePlus, we've created a specs chart to allow for direct comparison between each of these phones' features.
Apple iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T
|
|iPhone 14
|Galaxy S22
|Google Pixel 6
|OnePlus 10T
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.1-inch AMOLED; FHD+ (1080x2340); 120 Hz
|6.4-inch OLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels; 60 or 90Hz
|6.7-inch AMOLED (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) 120Hz
|Pixel density
|460 ppi
|425 ppi
|411 ppi
|394 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 in.
|5.7 x 2.77 x 0.29 in.
|6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 in.
|6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|147 x 72 x 7.8mm
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
|158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm
|163 mm × 75.37mm × 8.75 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|6.07 oz.; 172g
|167g (168g for mmWave model)
|7.3 oz; 207g
|203.5g
|Mobile software
|iOS 16
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Rear Cameras
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
|50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)
|50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel ultrawide
|50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
|8K at 24 fps
|4K 30 fps, 60 fps (rear), 1,080p 30 fps (front)
|4K at 60 fps
|Processor
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|Undisclosed
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB, 16GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|None
|Battery
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 20 hours of video playback
|3,700 mAh (25W wired charging)
|4,614mAh
|4,800 mAH (160W fast-charging brick)
|Fingerprint sensor
|No (Face ID)
|In-display
|Under display
|In-display
|Connector
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|None
|No
|None
|Special features
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (eSIM)
|5G (mmw/Sub6), 120Hz display, IP68 rating, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
|5G sub 6 (some carrier models also have 5G mmWave) support, Wi-Fi 6E, 30W fast charging, Magic Eraser, Motion mode, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Cinematic Pan, 5 years OS and security updates, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus (front), Gorilla Glass 6 (back)
|5G, 150W fast-charger (Europe, India), 125W fast charger (US)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)
|$800 (8GB/128GB)
|$599 (128GB)
|$649 (8GB, 128GB), $749 (16GB, 256GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£849 (128GB)
|£769 (8GB/128GB)
|£599 (128GB)
|£899 (16GB, 256GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,399 (128GB)
|AU$1,249 (8GB/128GB)
|AU$999 (128GB)
|TBD