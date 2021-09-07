Apple's iPhone 13, new Apple Watch on tap for virtual launch on Sept. 14

Apple

Apple Event

Apple's next event, during which it will likely unveil its next slate of devices, including the seventh-generation Apple Watch and a new iPhone, is happening Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT, the company confirmed Tuesday. The event, like all previous ones over the last year and a half, will be held entirely online amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

Apple's invite includes the phrase "California streaming." It features a neon outline of the Apple logo set atop a silhouette of a mountain range.

The company's flashy event is its most important of the year, setting its product lineup for the holiday shopping season. Last year, Apple held three major product releases in the second half, separating out announcements for its latest Apple Watches, iPads, iPhones and Mac computers. The releases helped propel Apple's sales and profit to their highest levels, setting new revenue records for the company's iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

It's unclear just what products Apple will announce and if it will repeat last year's tactic of holding multiple events throughout the second half. The iPhone 13 is almost assuredly going to make an appearance. The rumored Apple Watch 7 could as well.

But the product launches all got their own time to shine last year. The iPhone 12, in particular, touched off a wave of upgrade purchases, driven in part by its new 5G wireless connection and its revamped physical appearance. In his review before its release last year, CNET's Patrick Holland called the iPhone 12 one of our highest-rated phones of all time. The "5G support, a new striking design, improved cameras and four different models all add up to make the iPhone 12 an absolute unit," he wrote.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors

The other standout for Apple last year was its computers. Apple kicked off a major technology transition last fall, switching out the microprocessing brains for its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, as well as its Mac Mini desktops. Apple had decided to ditch chips made by industry giant Intel, and instead rely on technology designed by the teams who make the microprocessors for the iPhone. Apple's new M1 chips, as they're called, were praised by reviewers like CNET's Dan Ackerman, who praised the device's speed and battery life. Customers liked them too, Apple said, helping push Mac sales to record levels.

Apple's expected to announce the next generation of its home-made chip this fall, rumored to be called the M1X. That new technology is expected to help Apple wean even more of its computers off the Intel chips they still rely on. Apple's said it expects to keep selling Intel-powered Mac computers alongside its newer technology for another year or so.

Check back in with CNET for all of the official details on Sept. 14.