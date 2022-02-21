Trump's Truth App Apple AirTags Linked to Stalking Presidents Day Deals Street Fighter 6 George R.R. Martin's 'Wild Cards' Wordle Forever
Apple's Foldable iPhone Is Reportedly Delayed Until 2025

Previous rumors suggested the device would debut in 2023 at the earliest.

Apple computers

We may have a longer wait for Apple's foldable iPhone. 

 James Martin/CNET

Apple's foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone Flip, could be delayed two years. The device has been reportedly pushed back to 2025, according to a Monday report from Ross Young, display analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, reported on by 9to5Mac

The foldable iPhone's release date has been a moving target. Earlier rumors suggested the foldable iPhone would arrive in 2021, before pinning the launch to 2023 at the earliest. 

If a foldable iPhone enters the market, Apple would be competing with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, as well as the Motorola Razr and possibly a foldable Google Pixel

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. 

