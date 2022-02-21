Apple's Foldable iPhone Is Reportedly Delayed Until 2025

James Martin/CNET

Apple's foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone Flip, could be delayed two years. The device has been reportedly pushed back to 2025, according to a Monday report from Ross Young, display analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, reported on by 9to5Mac.

The foldable iPhone's release date has been a moving target. Earlier rumors suggested the foldable iPhone would arrive in 2021, before pinning the launch to 2023 at the earliest.

If a foldable iPhone enters the market, Apple would be competing with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, as well as the Motorola Razr and possibly a foldable Google Pixel.

