Apple Store Goes Dark Before iPhone 15 'Wonderlust' Event

The Apple Store went offline on Tuesday morning ahead of the tech giant's "Wonderlust" event. When the store comes back online, the company is likely to have the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its lineup.

Here's how to watch today's big Apple event, which is set to start at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m ET. CNET is also covering the event with a live blog run by our on-site team and our global staff of reporters.

Apple is rumored to announce several new products today, including the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the next-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra (which made its debut in 2022). The iPhone 15 lineup will likely take center stage, with a rumored switch to USB-C and a new periscope lens on the expected iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is also expected to announce the release date of iOS 17, its next mobile operating system. In the past few years, Apple has released its latest iOS update a little less than a week after its fall product event. CNET's Zachary McAuliffe predicts that Apple will release iOS 17 on Monday, Sept. 18.

Even with the event just hours away, rumors continue to trickle out about the expected iPhone 15 launch. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Apple, for the first time, will have the India-built iPhone 15 on sale in the country and "some other regions" on the first day of sale. The milestone comes as Apple has shifted some iPhone production out of China.

The store downtime is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events launching new products. You'll be able to access the store again after the event and may even be able to preorder some of the devices it announces Tuesday.