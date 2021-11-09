Comcast Xfinity outage Squid Game season 2 confirmed Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Apple Store adds 'Order By' dates, giving deadlines for holiday iPhone shopping

Get that iPhone 13 Max ordered by Dec. 22.

iPhone 13 Pro, Sierra blue

If you want to give someone an iPhone 13 Pro as a gift this year, the cutoff date for free shipping from the Apple Store is Dec. 22.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple's online store added an "Order By" section showing you the latest dates you can order iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products if you want them to arrive in time for Dec. 25. 

All of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models need to be ordered by Dec. 22, with the exception of the iPhone 11 -- you'll have to jump on that by Dec. 15.

The cutoff for iPads is spread throughout December and November, while the Mac deadlines are currently all in December.

"In most metros, get in-stock items from your local Apple Store with Apple Pickup or 2-hour courier delivery as late as Dec. 24," it noted, for any late shoppers in urban areas.

Despite this useful tool, you shouldn't restrict your Apple shopping to the official store. It's often more expensive than other authorized Apple vendors.

