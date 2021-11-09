Apple Store adds 'Order By' dates, giving deadlines for holiday iPhone shopping

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple's online store added an "Order By" section showing you you can order iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products if you want them to arrive in time for Dec. 25.

All of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models need to be ordered by Dec. 22, with the exception of the iPhone 11 -- you'll have to jump on that by Dec. 15.

The cutoff for iPads is spread throughout December and November, while the Mac deadlines are currently all in December.

"In most metros, get in-stock items from your local Apple Store with Apple Pickup or 2-hour courier delivery as late as Dec. 24," it noted, for any late shoppers in urban areas.

Despite this useful tool, you shouldn't restrict your Apple shopping to the official store. It's often more expensive than other authorized Apple vendors.