Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022

Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28.

Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories or an Apple Watch SE. In return for purchasing select AirPods or AirPods Pro, Apple is offering a $75 gift card. Buying a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, or iMac will score you a $250 gift card.

Trading in an older device will reduce your cost as well. "Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of your eligible trade-in device," Apple noted in its terms and conditions.

These offers may not be the best deals you can find on Apple products this year, as other retailers are offering their own promotions.