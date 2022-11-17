Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022

Your savings come in the form of an Apple gift card on select purchases.
Andrew Blok
Andrew Blok
Associate Editor
Andrew Blok has been an associate editor at CNET covering HVAC and home energy, with a focus on solar since October 2021. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He's a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and wrote for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.
Trading in an older device will reduce your cost as well. "Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of your eligible trade-in device," Apple noted in its terms and conditions.