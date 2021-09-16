Nicki Minaj SpaceX's historic all-civilian launch: How to watch Apple event: Everything announced Rivian R1T electric pickup West Side Story trailer Woolly mammoths are coming back
Apple removed the 256GB iPhone SE from its online store this week

After its Tuesday livestreamed event, where the new iPhone 13 was announced, the iPhone SE with the most memory was removed from the online store.

apple-iphone-se-6225
Angela Lang/CNET

Apple removed the 256GB iPhone SE from its online store after its "California streaming" event on Tuesday. The change was first noted by MacRumors, which reported that the highest-capacity model of the iPhone SE has been discontinued.

This change to product availability came after Apple's latest streaming event, during which the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the 2021 launch of the iPhone 13, among other products. The discontinuation of the iPhone SE 256GB, which was launched in April 2020, could signal the ramping down of production on older iPhone models as newer ones become available.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

