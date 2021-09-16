Apple removed the 256GB iPhone SE from its online store this week

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple removed the 256GB iPhone SE from its online store after its "California streaming" event on Tuesday. The change was first noted by MacRumors, which reported that the highest-capacity model of the iPhone SE has been discontinued.

This change to product availability came after Apple's latest streaming event, during which the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the 2021 launch of the iPhone 13, among other products. The discontinuation of the iPhone SE 256GB, which was launched in April 2020, could signal the ramping down of production on older iPhone models as newer ones become available.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.