Apple Releases New Security Update Ahead of iPhone Event

Apple has released a new security software update for older models of its iPhones, iPads, Macs and other Apple devices that "provides important security fixes."

This update follows an important security update for newer devices in iOS 16.6.1 last week. This update, eligible for most newer devices, is recommended by our CNET experts, as it provides necessary security patches for "two issues that might be actively exploited."

Apple's security update, numbered iOS 15.7.9, includes the following devices:

iPhone 6S (all models).

iPhone 7 (all models).

iPhone SE (first generation).

iPad Air 2.

iPad Mini (fourth generation).

iPod Touch (seventh generation).

There are also new, similar software updates for Macs running older operating systems. For devices running MacOS Monterey, a new update, MacOS 12.6.9, is available, and for MacOS Big Sur, MacOS 11.7.10 is now available.

To check for sure whether your iPhone or other Apple device is eligible for this update, go to Settings > General, then check to see if you have a notification under Software Update. Check the version number and the description before downloading the new iOS.

Apple's Wonderlust event on Tuesday is expected to launch a brand new operating system, iOS 17. The annual September event is also expected to bring a new iPhone 15, as well as bring new changes, updates and colors to Apple's other products, including a potential Apple Watch Series 9.

Find out how to watch the live Apple iPhone event here at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.