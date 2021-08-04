Apple redesigns its online store

James Martin/CNET

Apple's online store got a makeover Tuesday. The Apple Store was down for about an hour before emerging with a new design.

The company's main site has re-added a Store tab. Clicking on it takes you to the Apple Store page, which has new product bar at the top featuring the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, AirTag, Apple TV, HomePod Mini and accessories. About half of the images link to the product's own store page that displays all the available models and other resources for accessories, support and shopping guides.

The updated online store doesn't seem to include brand-new products. But with Apple's next product event coming this fall, we could see the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, AirPods 3 and more.