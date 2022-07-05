The iPhone 14 is expected to be the next phone in Apple's 2022 flagship line. There are numerous rumors buzzing around regarding the next iPhone's design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless with Touch ID), but at this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.

There haven't been rumors on the release date for the next iPhone. We know that Apple is hosting WWDC 2022 starting June 6. It's likely Apple will announce iOS 16, the next major software version for the iPhone, during the keynote on the first day. Apple hasn't announced a date for a fall event, when the newest iPhone is typically announced. Typically Apple hosts the annual fall iPhone event in September with releases coming shortly thereafter.

Apple tends to unveil its new iPhones either on the first or second Tuesday of September. Last year, the iPhone 13 series officially made its debut on Tuesday, Sept. 14, followed by preorders beginning on Friday, Sept. 17, and then the phones went on sale Sept. 24. For the iPhone 14, Apple could hold its fall event either on Tuesday, Sept. 6, or Tuesday, Sept. 13. Since iPhones usually go up for preorder on the Fridays of the same week, I'd expect that to happen next year on Friday, Sept. 9, or Friday, Sept. 16.

iPhone release dates are usually a week and a half after Apple's announcements. Sometimes launch dates are staggered for specific models, especially when introducing a new design or size. So it's possible the iPhone 14 lineup will have more than one release date.

There's also another theory that's been floating around for a few years. In 2018, CNET took a deep dive into the Apple event timeline and emerged with a compelling Labor Day hypothesis. Based on the 2022 calendar, the Labor Day rule would put the September Apple event (and the iPhone 14 unveil) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a Friday, Sept. 16, release date. However, the Labor Day prediction was a week off for 2021 -- and, because of coronavirus delays, about a month off in 2020.

