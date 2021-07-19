Apple employees reportedly push for more work from home options after company tightens grip

James Martin/CNET

The tech world is known as one of the most lucrative industries in the world. All five of the most highly valued companies in the world come from tech, and all but one are worth more than $1 trillion, give or take a few billion dollars depending on the day. A lot of that perceived value is based on Wall Street's belief in aggressive innovation that seeks out new ideas that spawn the next hit product.

But not all is rosy in tech land lately. Apple, as well as its peers such as Facebook and Google, are finding themselves battling employees as they discuss what work will look like as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. The tech companies, who are partly known for their luxurious offices and benefits like free food and nap pods, want employees back at their desks, at least part time. At Apple, the company's asking them to come in at least three days a week starting in September.

Apple employees this week reportedly began circulating a second internal petition in two months asking executives for more flexible working conditions, according to a report by Recode. Among the requests, the petition asks for two "pilot arrangements" that would give employees the option to work remotely from their home or remotely in another area five days a week, with the approval of their manager. In return, in some cases, the letter suggested a "cost-of-living compensation adjustment." The letter was reportedly posted Monday morning to an internal Apple employee Slack channel dedicated to discussing remote work. It has more than 6,000 members.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.