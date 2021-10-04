Apple brings back the 'Report a Problem' button in App Store

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's App Store has revived the Report a Problem button in iOS 15, according to tweets from Richard Mazkewich and scam hunter Kosta Eleftheriou. Now, instead of the cumbersome scrolling and redirection users encountered before, Report a Problem is now more accessible. The button also includes a dropdown menu for more specific help. Some of the options include the ability to report a scam, request a refund and report a quality issue.

In a major reversal, Apple quietly added back the “Report a Problem” @AppStore button in iOS 15: pic.twitter.com/UopiPDEV7e — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 3, 2021

Apple released iOS 15 -- alongside iPadOS 15 -- last month after it's iPhone 13 event. For more information, check out everything you need to know about iOS 15 before you update your phone.