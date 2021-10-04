William Shatner will rocket to edge of space 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death Facebook whistleblower reveals self Apple Watch 7 preorders Amazon starts 'Black Friday-Worthy' deals today Windows 11 download
Apple brings back the 'Report a Problem' button in App Store

Twitter users spotted the change after upgrading to iOS 15.

It should be easier to report a problem with an app in the App Store with iOS 15.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's App Store has revived the Report a Problem button in iOS 15, according to tweets from Richard Mazkewich and scam hunter Kosta Eleftheriou. Now, instead of the cumbersome scrolling and redirection users encountered before, Report a Problem is now more accessible. The button also includes a dropdown menu for more specific help. Some of the options include the ability to report a scam, request a refund and report a quality issue. 

Apple released iOS 15 -- alongside iPadOS 15 -- last month after it's iPhone 13 event. For more information, check out everything you need to know about iOS 15 before you update your phone. 

