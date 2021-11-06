COVID-19 vaccine mandate Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill Ghostbusters: Afterlife review Xbox Series X restock at Walmart PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Apple AirPods Max headphones hit $430, a new Amazon low

You can pick up Apple's high-end noise-canceling headphones near their lowest price to date, but only in a couple of colors.

The silver AirPods Max are shown here, but Sky Blue and Space Gray are currently the most affordable.

 David Carnoy/CNET
To date, the lowest price we've seen Apple's largest headphones is $429, back at Crutchfield on October 11. But right now, the AirPods Max are selling for $430 on Amazon, in two colors: Sky Blue and Space Gray. That's the lowest price we've seen to date.

The other colors are selling for $479 right now. Will they go lower as we get closer to Black Friday? Quite possibly. But the headline here is that you're saving $70 to $119 versus what you'd pay at the Apple Store, where they currently retail for the full price of $549.

The biggest complaint about the AirPods Max has been their high price, but I thought they were pretty stellar, with excellent sound and noise-canceling capacity. Some people may find them a little weighty, but others are surprised by how comfortable they are for heavy headphones. Like other AirPods, they're geared toward Apple users. And while they're Bluetooth headphones that can connect to any Bluetooth audio device, they have some unique features, such as spatial audio for movies and TV, that only work with Apple devices. Read my AirPods Max review here.

