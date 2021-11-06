Apple AirPods Max headphones hit $430, a new Amazon low

David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

To date, the lowest price we've seen Apple's largest headphones is $429, back at Crutchfield on October 11. But right now, the AirPods Max are selling for $430 on Amazon, in two colors: and . That's the lowest price we've seen to date.

The . Will they go lower as we get closer to Black Friday? Quite possibly. But the headline here is that you're saving $70 to $119 versus what you'd pay at the Apple Store, where they currently retail for the .

The biggest complaint about the AirPods Max has been their high price, but I thought they were pretty stellar, with excellent sound and noise-canceling capacity. Some people may find them a little weighty, but others are surprised by how comfortable they are for heavy headphones. Like other AirPods, they're geared toward Apple users. And while they're Bluetooth headphones that can connect to any Bluetooth audio device, they have some unique features, such as spatial audio for movies and TV, that only work with Apple devices. Read my AirPods Max review here.

