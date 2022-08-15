Android 13 Arrives on Google Pixel Phones Today

Android 13 is live. Google's latest operating system will begin rolling out Monday to Pixel phones and devices.

People with Android devices from Samsung, Asus, Motorola and others will have to wait until later in the year to receive the update.

The Pixel lineup includes phones, watches and tablets made by exclusively by Google. The company often releases its updates to its own Pixel devices first before a wider release to other manufacturers.

Android 13 was announced in February and previewed at Google I/O in May. It adds tools for privacy and security, enhanced messaging with RCS support, spacial audio with supported headphones and better integration between Chromebooks, watches and other devices running Google's operating system.

