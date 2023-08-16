An Action Button Could Be Coming to the iPhone 15

Apple could be putting an Action button on your next iPhone. According to a July report from MacRumors, code in the fourth iOS 17 developer beta hints at functionality for an Action button on the next-gen iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

See that orange button on the side of this Apple Watch Ultra? That's the Action button. Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple introduced the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. It's a physical button on the side of the Apple Watch Ultra that allows you to run a preselected function or program when you press it without unlocking your device or navigating to an app. Some of the preselected functions include starting a stopwatch, beginning a workout and turning on your flashlight.

The report said the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could replace the Ring/Silent switch on the side of the iPhone. The iPhone 15 Action button could have nine different functions. What each function would do is unclear, but the names of some of the functions, such as Camera and Flashlight, indicate the Action button would likely be able to turn these features on and off.

Apple hasn't announced any information about the next iPhone, but the company will likely unveil details of its next smartphone at the next iPhone event -- probably in September.

Apple didn't respond to CNET's request for comment.

