Amazon Slashes Prices of AirPods 2 and Pro, Starting at Just $99 Today

Sarah Tew/CNET

AirPods are one of, if not the, most popular pair of earbuds on the market right now. Which is probably how Apple has managed to avoid dropping their price at all. But if you're looking to snag a pair of these true wireless 'buds for less than list price, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has deals on all generations of AirPods (excluding the now-discontinued 1st-gen) with some discounted by as much as 38%. There's no clear-cut expiration on these price drops, so they could fluctuate at any point in the coming days (or even hours). If you're hoping to grab a pair at the current price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

While the aren't the newest model on the market, they still make a pretty compelling case with impressive audio quality, 24 hours of listening time and Apple's H1 chip, the same used by the newer AirPods 3. Especially when you can grab them at just $99, $60 less than the list price and $70 less than the step-up third generation AirPods. Of course the do offer some improvements over their predecessors, including an extended battery life, spatial audio and an adaptive EQ. They're on sale right now for $170, but that's only a tiny discount of $9 off the usual price.

With the current offers, you're much better off spending the extra $4 (yup, just $4) and upgrading to the . Apple's most advanced earbuds to date, the AirPods Pro are the only pair to offer active noise-cancelling capabilities and are fitted with silicone tips for a more snug, comfortable fit in your ear. Right now you can snag them for just $174, which is $75 off the price from Apple directly. And if you're a serious audiophile, Apple's over-ears with immersive Hi-Fi sound, the , are also on sale for as low as $479, a savings of $70 compared to the Apple store price.