Amazon Echo Buds are back on sale for $90

The company's latest true wireless earbuds, which feature improved noise canceling and sound, are once again $30 off for a limited time.

The Echo Buds list price is $120.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they're back down to $90, or $30 off their list price of $120. That's not quite their all-time lowest price. For Amazon Prime Day 2021, they hit $80. But it's still a good deal for a solid set of noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa capabilities. They're available in black or white.

Note that if you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to $110. That model normally sells for $140, so again you're looking at $30 off

I thought the Echo Buds 2 offered some nice improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise canceling, and they also fit comfortably and are decent for making calls. Read our Echo Buds 2 review

