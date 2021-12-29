A bunch of official MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max are on sale today

Apple

Whether you got a new phone for Christmas or you're looking to shake things up on the iPone 13 Pro Max you already own, today's Apple deal at Amazon is for you. A ton of different MagSafe silicone cases for Apple's biggest phone are available for steeper discounts than you'll ever see at Apple, and in fast the lowest price recorded at Amazon as well. When normally priced at $50, these cases are pretty good. Today, those cases are available for $38.

The colors available for this deal are as follows:

Marigold Orange

Clover Green

Chalk Pink

Blue Jay

Abyss Blue

Pink Pomelo

(PRODUCT)RED

Each cases offers the same MagSafe connection built in to the case, which means you'll feel that satisfying magnetic pull to confirm your charger is connected where it should be and you know your phone will immediately start charging. And at these prices, you could easily grab multiple colors and mix things up based on your mood that day.