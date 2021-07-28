9 hidden Amazon perks other than Prime shipping and video that you can use now

Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon has made a name for itself as the supplier of just about everything. But in addition to two-day and even same-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, the trillion-dollar tech titan has dozens of other services. Some, like Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music, make headlines. Others tend to get buried in the vastness of Amazon's supersite. We're here to help uncover the best of the bunch.

Amazon expanded its reach during the lockdown -- with visits increasing 37% from February 2020 to January 2021 -- as it pushed new programs, including Amazon Sidewalk, the auto-on broadband sharing program for Amazon Echo speakers and Ring devices. But it's shopping services continue to be its bread and butter.

For avid Amazon shoppers, a heap of lesser known services can score you big perks if you know where to look, including steep discounts on expensive items and free books. We've scouted Amazon's jungle of services to find the most useful (and surprising) Amazon programs that you can use today.

1. Read for free with Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited

Prime Reading is your own private lending library that comes with your Prime membership. With a rotating selection of over 2,500 books and magazines, you can access Prime Reading on the Kindle app on your desktop or portable device or your Kindle e-reader. This Amazon service also lets you share titles with members of your household. Some books in Prime Reading come with Audible narrations so you can listen while gardening or cooking, for example.

Prime Reading also includes First Reads, which gives members a sneak peek at books before they're released to the general public.

Kindle Unlimited is a $9.99 a month subscription service separate from your Amazon Prime account. It gives you unlimited access to more than a million ebooks and up to three magazine subscriptions on your Kindle device or Kindle app.

2. Trade in your used devices for gift cards and shop preowned, discounted products

Amazon is hopping on the train to sustainability, and it's something you can directly benefit from. With Amazon Trade-In, you can send back your used electronics in exchange for Amazon gift cards. Make sure to check on the eligibility of each product -- some trade-in options are only available for a limited time.

Amazon Renewed gives you access to products that may have been opened but unused by their original owners, or were refurbished. Amazon assures that these pre-owned items work and look like new, coming with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. A variety of products and brands are available, even from premium names like Apple and Vitamix.

3. Shop Amazon's Warehouse items at a discount

Amazon Warehouse resells millions of like-new or pre-owned items that have been returned by customers. Some of the products were only opened by original purchasers before they were sent back, so they're sold again at a discount. While there's no regular manufacturing warranty on these products, they are backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy and 90-day renewed item return policy.

To read more about how you can get the most out of Amazon Warehouse, check out our guide on shopping for the best deals on Amazon Warehouse.

4. Search for discounts on overstock at Amazon Outlet

Just like a brick-and-mortar outlet store, but without the gas money. The Amazon Outlet features overstocked items and other products at a discounted price. Like at an outlet, you can find premium brands, items under $10 and products ranging from home furniture and clothing to books and pet supplies. It's a good place to stay within a budget while being the first owner, unlike some items in the Amazon Warehouse.

Keep in mind that although the online shopping experience is convenient, just like an outlet, the best deals sometimes take some sifting to find. Luckily, you can do it from the couch.

5. Find limited-time offers with Lightning Deals

Amazon's Lightning Deals are a promotion where a product or service is on sale for a short period of time or until it's sold out. You can find them all throughout the site, but especially on Prime Day and in Today's Deals. On Prime Day, all Lightning Deals are only for Prime members.

There is one lightning deal per customer until the promotion ends or all the deals are claimed by other shoppers. You can join a waitlist for a deal, but keep in mind that these discounts are extremely time-sensitive, so grab them fast. Unless refreshing the page over and over is your thing, these deals aren't necessarily the tool to find something specific because of their fleeting nature and very limited availability.

6. Store photos and videos with Amazon Photos

Amazon's online shoebox for photos and videos offers secure and unlimited full-resolution photo storage plus 5 GB of video for Prime members. To use this feature, you can choose to manually or automatically upload media in the Amazon Photos app. You can personalize the displays on Amazon devices like Fire TV, Echo Show and Fire tablets as long as you have the app. There are also ways to create keepsakes using the pictures you upload, such as custom cards and prints.

With the Family Vault perk, up to 5 family members can share in the same plan. If you want more beyond what Prime offers, there are paid-plans available. If you choose to switch -- which can be done anytime -- there is a 100 GB option for $1.99 per month and 1 TB plan for $6.99 per month.

7. Share Prime perks with Amazon Household

Sharing is caring, and Amazon Household lets you divvy up Prime benefits and digital content with others. Using Household, share your Prime account with:

Up to two adults (aged 18 and over), each with their own Amazon account. Adults can manage accounts of teens and children.

Up to four teens (ages 13 through 17). Teens can have their own Amazon login to shop with parent approval and stream content.

Up to four children (children can't shop on Amazon).

8. Shop discounted Whole Foods hauls

Healthy shopping can rack up the number at the bottom of the receipt. But if you enter your email address, phone number or scan the QR code on your Whole Foods Market app at checkout during your next grocery haul, Prime members receive discounts on select products.

Blue tags indicate sales exclusive to Prime members, while yellow tags mean an extra 10% off of an item already on sale. This gets you discounts on weekly best-sellers, including produce, packaged goods and beauty products, but note that it excludes alcohol. The few cents saved on items may seem insignificant individually, but savings do add up at the end of the shopping trip.

Also, if you don't want to make the trip across town, Amazon offers 2-hour delivery of groceries for free, as long as you meet the minimum purchase amount. But if you don't mind the drive, there are also 1-hour pickup windows depending on your location -- just remember to check in with the Amazon app to see if you need to enter the store.

9. Create a wishlist with Prime's wedding registry

If the big day is coming up, Amazon's wedding registry can get a gift wish list set up for everything from daily essentials to group presents. Amazon can help you cover all the gifting bases, and that makes it a convenient option for you and your wedding guests.

The registry includes lists of editors' picks and best sellers to help you sort through Amazon's options, while the browsing feature can inspire new ideas or highlight something you may have forgotten about. You can also buy any item that's left on the registry for 20% off -- which can be returned within 180 days if you decide you don't like it.

