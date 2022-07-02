Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
Tech Mobile

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: iPhone at 15, NFTs, Privacy Post-Roe and More

How the iPhone burst onto the scene and where it's going from here. Plus: Enduring NFT enthusiasm amid a crypto crash, the data privacy concerns around period-tracking apps, and lots else besides.

Jon Skillings headshot
Jon Skillings
2 min read

It's been 15 years since the iPhone arrived on the scene, and Apple's smartphone is still going strong. It's the backbone of the company's earnings, a key product in the Apple ecosystem and a boon companion to millions of people. 

This week we've been looking to both the past and the future. CNET's Connie Guglielmo recounts watching Steve Jobs on stage at the iPhone's 2007 debut, and we've also resurfaced Kent German's review of that original iPhone. Lisa Eadicicco, meanwhile, delves into the emerging tech that's likely to continue the iPhone's evolution, Patrick Holland looks at how the phone fits with Apple's software and services, and Ian Sherr assesses the tech industry's efforts to get a little of that mojo for themselves.

Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that also appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

The iPhone's Future Could Depend on These Breakthrough Technologies

Apple's smartphone is turning 15. Experts say technologies like lidar and AI will define its future.

An illustration of a partially deconstructed iPhone showing its internal components
Zooey Liao/CNET

The World's Biggest NFT Festival vs. the Crypto Crash of 2022

Major crypto coins are down nearly 70% from the beginning of the year -- but you wouldn't be able to tell that at NFT.NYC.

Convention goers standing, sitting and walking in front of a wall-size NFT.NYC sign
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Period-Tracking Apps Are Just the Beginning of Post-Roe Data Concerns  

Experts say it's not just apps focused on reproductive health that could put people in danger.

A woman's hands holding a smartphone displaying a period-tracking app.
Getty Images

Buying Groceries Online: Is It Cheaper Than Shopping In-Store?

We investigated whether it's less expensive to buy groceries through Amazon Fresh, FreshDirect or a popular brick-and-mortar grocery store. The answer was surprising. 

A young woman looks at packaged food in a grocery store
Getty Images

Debate Streamers Are Talking People Out of Dangerous Conspiracy Theories

The newest tool against misinformation online is people who love to argue. 

Illustration of a person wearing headphones and sitting at a microphone, next to a larger image of someone yelling
Naomi Antonino/CNET

Billions Behind a Lunar Dream: Why NASA's Mega Moon Rocket May Prove 'Unsustainable'   

Commentary: Let's talk about the fiscal footprint of NASA's latest lunar endeavor, Artemis.   

A rocket made of $100 bills flying through the sky.
Getty Images

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Shouldn't Need an FE Model: Here's Why

Commentary: Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE struggles to stand out in the company's broad phone lineup. 

Samsung S22 Plus and S21 FE compared
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Congress' Bid to Rein In Big Tech Needs a Push Over the Finish Line 

With a little more than a month left before Congress goes on summer break, it's do or die for lawmakers looking to impose new regulations on tech giants.

The dome of the US Capitol in Washington
Marguerite Reardon/CNET

State and Local Activism Needs You: Where to Start  

Commentary: Grassroots lobbying and volunteer opportunities abound. Here's how to step up and what to expect.  

Young people sitting on the ground making protest posters about human rights and equal rights
Getty Images