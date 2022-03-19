9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Tech in Ukraine, Airline Design, '9 to 5' and More

In a war zone, the highest priority for many people is finding safety and taking care of loved ones. For some, there's also a need to communicate with the outside world. That's been especially apparent in Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.

In Ukraine, smartphones and messaging apps have helped ordinary citizens share videos of their plight. Social media has enabled the Ukrainian government, personified by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shape how world sees the war. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency has given some people the means to get by when other financial systems have closed down.

Our stories on those topics, by David Lumb, Imad Khan and Dan Van Boom, are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

From connecting with loved ones to spreading footage of the war, Ukrainians use their phones as an essential tool.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images

Before it can start flying, the new Northern Pacific Airways needed a name, a color and visual identity for its planes. Brand designer Edmond Huot explains how it's done.

Forward Media

Forty years on, it's still all taking and no giving.

20th Century Studios

The country is using social media to expose Russia's invasion and build support for Ukraine's defense.

Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The late 2000s were a golden age of social media, and MySpace was king. Here's why.

Igor Golovniov via Getty Images

Commentary: Life events disrupted my exercise routine, but I'm staying positive as I pick things up again.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Many Ukrainians and Russians lost access to their bank accounts in the days following Russia's invasion.

NurPhoto/Getty

Commentary: When it works, Universal Control feels like a mind meld for its devices. It could and should go further.

Screenshot/Apple

Join me as I document my journey through the Lands Between.