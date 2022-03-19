9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Tech in Ukraine, Airline Design, '9 to 5' and More

In a war zone, the highest priority for many people is finding safety and taking care of loved ones. For some, there's also a need to communicate with the outside world. That's been especially apparent in Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.
In Ukraine, smartphones and messaging apps have helped ordinary citizens share videos of their plight. Social media has enabled the Ukrainian government, personified by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shape how world sees the war. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency has given some people the means to get by when other financial systems have closed down.
Our stories on those topics, by David Lumb, Imad Khan and Dan Van Boom, are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
How Ukrainian Civilians Are Using Phones to Share the Invasion With the World
From connecting with loved ones to spreading footage of the war, Ukrainians use their phones as an essential tool.
Designing an Airline From the Name Up
Before it can start flying, the new Northern Pacific Airways needed a name, a color and visual identity for its planes. Brand designer Edmond Huot explains how it's done.
'Still Working 9 to 5' Follows Dolly Parton's Breakout Movie Through Feminist History
Forty years on, it's still all taking and no giving.
Ukraine Is Rallying the World With Videos, Tweets, Charisma
The country is using social media to expose Russia's invasion and build support for Ukraine's defense.
Early MySpace Was the Peak of Social Media
The late 2000s were a golden age of social media, and MySpace was king. Here's why.
Pausing My At-Home Exercise Plan Didn't Mean Giving Up
Commentary: Life events disrupted my exercise routine, but I'm staying positive as I pick things up again.
Surviving Off Crypto When Cash Fails
Many Ukrainians and Russians lost access to their bank accounts in the days following Russia's invasion.
Universal Control From Apple Builds a Deeper iOS-MacOS Relationship
Commentary: When it works, Universal Control feels like a mind meld for its devices. It could and should go further.
Elden Ring Diary: Crushed by Caelid
Join me as I document my journey through the Lands Between.