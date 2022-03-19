Daniel Radcliffe 'Not Interested' in Harry Potter Return Apple Mac Studio Review No Space Blast for Pete Davidson Apple Studio Display's Disappointing Webcam Stepan the Cat Escapes Ukraine March Madness: How to Watch
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Tech in Ukraine, Airline Design, '9 to 5' and More

How Ukrainians are making use of phones, social media and cryptocurrency, plus giving an identity to a new airline, looking back at the Dolly Parton movie over four decades, and then some.

Jon Skillings

In a war zone, the highest priority for many people is finding safety and taking care of loved ones. For some, there's also a need to communicate with the outside world. That's been especially apparent in Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.

In Ukraine, smartphones and messaging apps have helped ordinary citizens share videos of their plight. Social media has enabled the Ukrainian government, personified by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shape how world sees the war. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency has given some people the means to get by when other financial systems have closed down.

Our stories on those topics, by David Lumb, Imad Khan and Dan Van Boom, are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

How Ukrainian Civilians Are Using Phones to Share the Invasion With the World

From connecting with loved ones to spreading footage of the war, Ukrainians use their phones as an essential tool.  

A woman uses a cellphone with a Ukrainian flag hanging on a wall behind her.
Designing an Airline From the Name Up 

Before it can start flying, the new Northern Pacific Airways needed a name, a color and visual identity for its planes. Brand designer Edmond Huot explains how it's done.  

Northern Pacific Airways aircraft
'Still Working 9 to 5' Follows Dolly Parton's Breakout Movie Through Feminist History

 Forty years on, it's still all taking and no giving.  

Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin in 9 to 5.

Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin in 9 to 5.

Ukraine Is Rallying the World With Videos, Tweets, Charisma

The country is using social media to expose Russia's invasion and build support for Ukraine's defense.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Early MySpace Was the Peak of Social Media

The late 2000s were a golden age of social media, and MySpace was king. Here's why. 

Myspace logo
Pausing My At-Home Exercise Plan Didn't Mean Giving Up

Commentary: Life events disrupted my exercise routine, but I'm staying positive as I pick things up again. 

Man holding a pair of dumbbells
Surviving Off Crypto When Cash Fails

Many Ukrainians and Russians lost access to their bank accounts in the days following Russia's invasion.

Bitcoin symbol
Universal Control From Apple Builds a Deeper iOS-MacOS Relationship

Commentary: When it works, Universal Control feels like a mind meld for its devices. It could and should go further.  

A pair of iPads
Elden Ring Diary: Crushed by Caelid  

Join me as I document my journey through the Lands Between. 

Scene from Elden Ring
