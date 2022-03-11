$200 Moto G Power Is Now Available for Preorder

Motorola

The new Moto G Power smartphone is now available for preorder in advance of its March 18 launch. The new offering from Motorola was announced in November and can be ordered at and , and soon at Amazon. Pricing starts at $200.

The Moto G Power lacks 5G support, but features a 50-megapixel camera system with a depth sensor that automatically blurs the background on close-up shots. The phone also lets you take video from the front and rear cameras at the same time, so you can capture your own reaction to whatever you're recording.

It has a 6.5-inch, 1,600x720-pixel display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000-mAh battery that Motorola says will last for up to three days on a single charge. A 10-watt charger is included.

The Moto G Power runs on Android 11 and is available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage (for $50 more), with the option of expansion of up to 512GB with a microSD card.

