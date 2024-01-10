X

This Jaw-Dropping, Foldable 137-Incher Is the Best TV You Can't Afford

It's $200,000, and only a handful have been produced around the world.

David_Katzmaier.jpg
David_Katzmaier.jpg
David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment. We provide helpful, expert reviews, advice and videos on what gadget or service to buy and how to get the most out of it.
Expertise A 20-year CNET veteran, David has been reviewing TVs since the days of CRT, rear-projection and plasma. Prior to CNET he worked at Sound & Vision magazine and eTown.com. He is known to two people on Twitter as the Cormac McCarthy of consumer electronics. Credentials
  • Although still awaiting his Oscar for Best Picture Reviewer, David does hold certifications from the Imaging Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology on display calibration and evaluation.
See full bio
David Katzmaier
2 min read
img-0298

The C Seed N1, unfolded.

 David Katzmaier/CNET

In my two decades as CNET's TV reviewer, I have seen a lot of TVs -- but nothing like this. C Seed makes incredibly expensive custom-built televisions for the ultra-wealthy, and the N1 is its latest offering. The 137-inch version I saw at CES 2024 is one of two N1 models in existence. 

The most incredible thing about the N1 is the way it folds into a compact rectangular chunk when not in use. Press a button and the screen divides into parts that slowly butterfly together, then descend into the rectangle, hiding the screen entirely -- a process that takes about 2 and a half minutes. The folded N1 looks more like a solid metal bench than a TV. 

c-seed-n1-tv-penthouse-folded

The N1, that silver rectangle in front of the window, looks nothing like a TV when it's folded up.

 C Seed

Unfolded, the N1 has a stunning, bright, seamless picture, and the screen can rotate 180 degrees. The divisions between the different sections of the screen were invisible to my eye. That's because the company uses a proprietary system it calls Adaptive Gap Calibration. It automatically measures the distance between the edges, uses sensors to detect offsets and calibrates the brightness of adjacent LEDs. I couldn't detect any seams in the image. 

The TV uses micro-LED technology, the same display tech found on Samsung's The Wall -- another massive, super-expensive TV that happens to be C Seed's major competitor. C Seed says the massive 4K resolution screen can achieve 4,000 nits peak brightness, with HDR and wide color gamut. In my brief viewing time with C Seed's demo material, the picture quality looked great. As with The Wall, I could discern individual pixels when I was very close to the screen, but from any normal seating distance, the image looked smooth and sharp.

cseed-folding-tv-seq-00-09-21-18-still003
Watch this: I Saw C-SEED's $200,000 Folding TV

C Seed makes other huge folding TVs. The company rep told me C Seed has sold around 200 units in the 10 years it has been in business, each one custom-built. Clients typically wait six months between ordering and delivery. The 137-inch indoor N1 costs $200,000, a price that includes installation and setup, and the outdoor version is $240,000. If you're so inclined, you can order a 165-inch ($300,000) or a 103-inch ($110,000) version instead. 

Normally, this is the part when I say I look forward to reviewing a TV in CNET's lab -- but in this case, that's not gonna happen.