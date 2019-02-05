A closer look at MicroLED

CNET también está disponible en español.

MicroLED can be huge

At CES 2019, Samsung showed off a 219-inch version of its latest MicroLED TV, aptly called The Wall. MicroLED is fundamentally different from current display technologies LCD and OLED, and it'll be a few years (at least) before it goes mainstream.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
1
of 18

Smaller is newer

The bigger news, however, is that Samsung unveiled a smaller MicroLED at 75 inches and 4K resolution. Smaller MicroLED TVs are more challenging than big, because the LEDs need to be smaller and closer together, while still producing acceptable brightness for a TV.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
2
of 18

Only 146 inches

Here's the first The Wall, a 146-inch model shown at CES 2018. It's actually on sale now for the commercial market. Pricing depends on how it's installed, but it's safe to say it's very, very expensive.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
3
of 18

Modular

One benefit of MicroLED is that it's easier to make different screen sizes and aspect ratios than with traditional LCD and OLED technologies. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
4
of 18

Wide versus square

For example, here you can see a screen with a much wider aspect ratio, and one with a square aspect ratio. 

Photo:Juan Garzon/CNETRead the article
5
of 18

More modular

Another example of the modular capabilities. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
6
of 18

Sizes and shapes

It'd be possible with MicroLED to have these different shapes and sizes all be high-resolution video displays. 

Photo:SamsungRead the article
7
of 18

Depth

Current versions are thicker than other display techs, but that depth should come down as the technology advances. 

Photo:SamsungRead the article
8
of 18

Wall-sized The Wall

Though you've been able to get a display this size for years using a projector and screen, none of those could ever be as bright as MicroLED.

Photo:David Katzmaier/CNETRead the article
9
of 18

Multiuse

Samsung expects a screen the size of The Wall to have uses far beyond just TV watching, like displaying art. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
10
of 18

TCL 140-inch MicroLED display

Not to be outdone by Samsung, TCL also showed a concept MicroLED display at its booth. It's smaller, but the same concept: 24,000,000 individual LCDs, high contrast and wide color gamut. No word on whether TCL will try to bring it to market.

Photo:David Katzmaier/CNETRead the article
11
of 18

Modular

One of Samsung's MicroLED modules. Put a bunch together and you've got a TV.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
12
of 18

MicroLED close-up

A close-up view of MicroLEDs making an image.

Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
13
of 18

Microscopes

A comparison of an LED of a conventional TV (left) with a Samsung MicroLED (right).

Photo:Juan Garzón/CNETRead the article
14
of 18

LED evolution

The evolution of LEDs getting smaller and smaller. The top left is the most recent, and they get larger and older in a clockwise direction. 

Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
15
of 18

Descriptions

Samsung's description of how MicroLED looks up close and how many LEDs there are (a lot). 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
16
of 18

Image quality

Beyond huge screen sizes and crazy aspect ratios, the underlying capabilities of MicroLED are also impressive. Think OLED levels of picture quality, but even brighter. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
17
of 18

Sizes

An illustration of the size difference between traditional LEDs and MicroLEDs. 

Check out MicroLED is the first new screen tech in a decade. Can it beat OLED? for more about how this technology works.

Photo:TrendforceRead the article
18
of 18
Now Reading

A closer look at MicroLED

Up Next

Super-expensive TVs worth drooling over

