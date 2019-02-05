A closer look at MicroLED

At CES 2019, Samsung showed off a 219-inch version of its latest MicroLED TV, aptly called The Wall. MicroLED is fundamentally different from current display technologies LCD and OLED, and it'll be a few years (at least) before it goes mainstream.
The bigger news, however, is that Samsung unveiled a smaller MicroLED at 75 inches and 4K resolution. Smaller MicroLED TVs are more challenging than big, because the LEDs need to be smaller and closer together, while still producing acceptable brightness for a TV.
Not to be outdone by Samsung, TCL also showed a concept MicroLED display at its booth. It's smaller, but the same concept: 24,000,000 individual LCDs, high contrast and wide color gamut. No word on whether TCL will try to bring it to market.