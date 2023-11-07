Early Black Friday Sales Are Already Here. What You Need to Know

While Black Friday is still weeks away on Nov. 24, early sales are starting before then at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Since many stores don't open on Thanksgiving night anymore, retailers are instead opting for early Black Friday deals, putting some of their best sales online.

That means you can hold off on venturing out into the cold, avoid the crowds and shop the same sales ahead of time from the comfort of your couch. Then on Black Friday, you can kick back and relax.

Here's what you need to know about Black Friday shopping this year. For more, check out these Amazon Prime perks you can use for Black Friday shopping.

Which stores will have early Black Friday deals?

Here's where you can find the best early deals for 2023:

Ditch the long lines in stores

Do you really want to camp out or stand in lines for hours on end waiting for Best Buy to open? Of course not. By staying home, you can cozy up on your couch with a warm cup of tea and simply click Buy when it's time. No need to rush out to the stores, only to lose out on the $190 AirPods Pro 2 you've been waiting for.

Since the pandemic, many stores realize people aren't willing to waste time in long lines when they can take advantage of deals at home, so they're putting their Black Friday deals online early. So far, we're seeing deals coming early from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. We'll continue to update the list as we hear about new deals from other stores.

The online deals are usually just as good

Some retailers are offering the same, if not better, deals online. The best part is, you won't have to wait until Black Friday to buy what you're looking for because many stores have started their sales early. Look closely at ads and newspaper circulars for "in-store only" disclaimers. In the past, Walmart has had those for many of its ultracheap Blu-ray deals and even some TVs, but the vast majority of other sales are available online.

Not to mention, there's a good chance you'll be able to use promotional codes online and save even more. For example, a store might offer a one-time discount for signing up to receive its emails. (You can always unsubscribe at a later date.)

Shop early Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Angela Lang/CNET

The early bird gets the AirPods

If you shop early, rather than waiting to go into the stores, you have a better chance of snagging what you want. Make sure you know when the product is going on sale so you can grab it before it's gone. You can also add it to your shopping cart ahead of time and make sure you're logged in to your account on the store's website.

Just remember, if you're buying a gift for someone else, know these rules first.