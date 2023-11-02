Twelve South Kicks Off Early Black Friday Sale on Tech Accessories

Black Friday is still weeks away, but that hasn't stopped some retailers from dropping early deals that you can cash in on ahead of the big day. Popular tech accessory maker Twelve South has slashed prices on a number of its wares as part of its Black Friday Sneak Peek sale with prices starting at just $15. These offers are available now through Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

If you want a lift stand for your MacBook, you'll appreciate the Curve Flex. This fully collapsible stand comes with a travel bag and is sturdy enough to elevate your laptop so that your camera is at eye-level during video calls. It's compatible with laptops at least 8.66 inches in size and weighing up to 7 pounds -- and right now you can score one for just $65. That's a $15 savings.

For iPad owners, the Compass Pro is marked down to $50 right now. That's a $10 discount on this versatile tablet stand that offers three adjustment angles and will fold flat so you can take it with you on the go.

And if you find yourself traveling frequently, now may be a good time to snag an AirFly wireless adapter. It's currently available for just $48. With this nifty device, you'll be able to use your wireless headphones or earbuds with any headphone jack. That means you can plug this adapter into the headphone jack on airplanes to hear in-flight movies and music on your AirPods. Additionally, you can get a leather AirSnap case for AirPods Pro or the 3rd-gen AirPods for $28 right now, saving you $12 on the usual price.

There are plenty of other deals as well, including $25 off the StayGo USB-C hub, which brings the price down to $75. This ultra-versatile hub offers plenty of connections including 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A ports, SD and microSD card slots and an 85-watt USB-C pass-thru power port. Plus, it has a 1-meter cord so that you can place it somewhere convenient that doesn't clutter your workspace with cords. Be sure to check out the entire sale selection of early Black Friday deals at Twelve South to find even more useful accessories.