Black Friday Ad Scans: Get an Early Look at Deals from Kohl's, Lowe's, Walmart and More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday is no longer a one-day shopping event -- it's weeks upon weeks of deals and promotions that start as early as October. Each store handles its Black Friday promotions differently, but one of the best times in the Black Friday season is when the Black Friday ads start hitting so you can start planning want to buy and where you can find it.

Until recently, Black Friday ad leaks were what everyone waited for. Retailers wanted to keep the deals a secret, but that never worked out for them, and now the retailers each start to release their own ads as early as the beginning of November. Below you will find all of the Black Friday ads that have been made available already, and we'll continue to update this list with new ones as they're made available.

Start date for sales: Nov. 7

Store hours: Check walmart.com/store-finder for local store hours More info: As in previous years, Walmart's Black Friday 2022 sale is being split out across several week-long events. The first event starts online on Nov. 7 (in-store from Nov. 9) and its ad has now been released, revealing many tech and home deals going live on that date (and others going live right away). There are deals on Apple devices, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs, cookware, clothing and more. Walmart Plus members get early access to the deals, too. Other events start on Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. For all of the details on dates and timings, check out the full Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days announcement.

Start date for sales: Nov. 4

Store hours: Check kohls.com/stores for local store hours More info: Throughout the entire month of November, Kohl's has Black Friday deals on clothing, toys, electronics and more to kick the holiday season off. So whether you're looking to stock up on something or get gifts for the entire family, this is the retailer you want to check out to get everything for less. Its early access deals are live Nov. 4 through Nov. 10 with more deals launching nearer Black Friday itself.

Start date for sales: Nov. 3

Store hours: Check lowes.com/store for local store hours More info: Lowe's has unveiled its plans for 'Black Friday Month' and has kicked off its first round of deals on Nov. 3. Its first Black Friday ad promotes early sales on appliances, power tools, smart home devices, holiday decorations and more that are running through Nov. 9. We expect weekly ads from Lowe's until the big day.

Start date for sales: Nov. 3

Store hours: Check homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory for local hours More info: As in previous years, Home Depot's Black Friday sale is a month-long event once again with savings on power tools, appliances, seasonal decor and more from Nov. 3 until Nov. 23. Home Depot stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and we expect more doorbuster-type deals to launch on Black Friday itself.

Start date: Nov. 20

Store hours: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.



More info: The official Black Friday sale at Macy's kicks off on Nov. 20, but the company will be starting its Preview Specials as early as Nov. 7. The big-box retailer will open its doors every morning from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 at 6am so shoppers can get an early start. The only exception is Thanksgiving, which Macy's is closed for this year. There will be deals on home decor, clothing, small appliances and much more from some of the top brands like Ugg, Ninja, Lego, Levi's and more.

Start date: Nov. 25

Store hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.



More info: JCPenny's official Black Friday sale kicks off on Nov. 25 with doors swinging open at 5 a.m. local time. The sale is slated to end on Nov. 28. You can, however, score many of the same deals online right now for a limited time ahead of the in-person event later this month. There are deals to be found on clothing for all the family, small kitchen appliances, toys, furniture and mattresses, jewelry and more.

Start date for sales: Nov. 18

Store hours: Check belk.com/stores for local store hours More info: Belk will be closing its store locations on Thanksgiving and opening again for in-store deals at 7 a.m. local time. There will be up to 75% off select doorbusters and the retailer will be selling things like robot vacuums for as low as $70, diamond stud earrings for $30, bedding sets starting at $10 and more. The deals run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 26, giving you plenty of time to shop but odds are the best deals will sell out before the sale ends.