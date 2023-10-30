Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Big Savings on Tech and More
You don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start saving big with hundreds of bargains already available.
While Black Friday is still almost a month away, you don't have to wait to start scoring big savings. Best Buy is already offering tons of early holiday deals on a huge selection of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops, headphones, smart devices, kitchen equipment and much more. The sale kicked off last week, but it was only available to select My Best members. Now, everyone can take advantage of these early bargains.
To help you make the most of these early Black Friday deals, we've rounded up some of the very best bargains available right now below. And while these savings are open to everyone, it's worth noting that My Best Buy Plus and Total members will still get access to some exclusive discounts, so it may be worth signing up if you're planning to do some serious shopping this year.
While there are already hundreds of amazing deals you can shop right now, the holiday savings are just getting started. Best Buy's official Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 17-25, and there will be a Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 26 and 27 as well. We'll continue to update this page as deals come and go throughout the season, so be sure to check back often for all the best bargains available.
OLED TVs have some of the best screens you can get. And while we normally recommend a display that is 55 inches or larger for your main entertainment space, this 48-inch A2 model from LG is a solid option for a bedroom or office. With a $750 discount, it's a great way to get an OLED screen for less than half its usual price.
The Roomba i7 Plus can tackle debris on your floor without you lifting a finger. Plus, it has a self-emptying base to let you forget about vacuuming for even longer. And you can set a schedule so that it cleans while you're at work. It's over 58% off right now, making it a great time to snag one for your home.
This pod brewer has four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee to match your preference. It also has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir so you don't have to refill with every cup. With this Keurig, you can make a cup of coffee in under 1 minute -- and right now it's over half off.
This gaming monitor is a 49-inch powerhouse with a 1000R curved screen and a Quantum Matrix HDR 2000 panel. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response rate and supports Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro.
These midrange over-ear Sonys are a more affordable alternative to its high-end $400 WH-1000XM5 headphones -- and they're over 50% off right now. They boast excellent noise-canceling capabilities, an impressive 30-hour battery life and allow you to customize the EQ for a personalized listening experience.
More early Black Friday deals worth checking out:
- Apple 15-inch M2 MacBook Air: $1,099 (save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus (128GB): $600 (save $330)
- Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor: $240 (save $110)
- Keurig K-Elite pod coffee maker: $120 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $80)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $200 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds: $120 (save $30)
- Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus laptop: $399 (save $100)
- Blink Outdoor 3rd-gen security camera: $50 (save $50)
- Linksys AX3000 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $130 (save $50)
- TP-Link Tapo mini smart plug: $12 (save $8)
- LG 55-inch UQ70 Series 4K smart TV: $300 (save $200)
- Bowflex Treadmill 10: $1,999 (save $301)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max Plus robot vacuum and mop: $450 (save $200)
- WD My Passport 1TB external SSD: $80 (save $75)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,000 (save $550)
- JBL Cinema SB170 soundbar: $150 (save $100)
- Espon EpiqVision Flex portable projector: $500 (save $130)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless gaming headset: $100 (save $100)
- Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer: $50 (save $80)
- Ninja Foodi XL 14-in-1 multicooker: $130 (save $150)
There are plenty of other discounted items as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Best Buy.
