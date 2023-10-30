Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Big Savings on Tech and More

While Black Friday is still almost a month away, you don't have to wait to start scoring big savings. Best Buy is already offering tons of early holiday deals on a huge selection of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops, headphones, smart devices, kitchen equipment and much more. The sale kicked off last week, but it was only available to select My Best members. Now, everyone can take advantage of these early bargains.

To help you make the most of these early Black Friday deals, we've rounded up some of the very best bargains available right now below. And while these savings are open to everyone, it's worth noting that My Best Buy Plus and Total members will still get access to some exclusive discounts, so it may be worth signing up if you're planning to do some serious shopping this year.

While there are already hundreds of amazing deals you can shop right now, the holiday savings are just getting started. Best Buy's official Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 17-25, and there will be a Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 26 and 27 as well. We'll continue to update this page as deals come and go throughout the season, so be sure to check back often for all the best bargains available.

Roomba/CNET iRobot Roomba i7 Plus: $375 Save $525 The Roomba i7 Plus can tackle debris on your floor without you lifting a finger. Plus, it has a self-emptying base to let you forget about vacuuming for even longer. And you can set a schedule so that it cleans while you're at work. It's over 58% off right now, making it a great time to snag one for your home. $375 at Best Buy

Keurig Keurig K-Select: $70 Save $80 This pod brewer has four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee to match your preference. It also has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir so you don't have to refill with every cup. With this Keurig, you can make a cup of coffee in under 1 minute -- and right now it's over half off. $70 at Best Buy

More early Black Friday deals worth checking out:

There are plenty of other discounted items as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Best Buy.