Early Black Friday Deal Scores You a Fire TV Stick From $18

With Black Friday around the corner, Amazon is offering big discounts way ahead of the game.

Adrian Marlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Albert Bassili
Amber Guetebier
Adrian Marlow
Albert Bassili
Amber Guetebier
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube
Fire TV devices: From $18

Up to 40% off

If you're in the Amazon ecosystem, but your TV isn't, it's time to opt for one of Amazon's Fire TV devices at a fraction of the price -- up to 40% off.  Not only do you get access to Amazon's apps, but depending on the device, you also get a lot of great extra features, like HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos. 

From game night to holiday movie binging, getting cozy in front of your TV is a right of passage from fall into winter. With Black Friday just around the corner, Amazon has dropped the prices on several Fire TV devices, many of which are on our list of best streaming devices

If you're not sure which Fire TV Stick to choose, have a look at our list of the best Fire TV Sticks to compare. One of our favorites for anyone with a 4K TV who wants to take advantage of ultra-high-definition streaming, is the Fire TV Stick 4K. It's currently priced at $45, saving you 25%. The device also offers HDR and HDR10 Plus. And streaming can be lightning-fast with Wi-Fi 6 support.

If you don't have a 4K TV or aren't particularly worried about streaming in the highest resolution, the most affordable model at this sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite which you can grab for just $18, $12 off. It's our favorite budget option and only offers the basics that allow you to access your favorite streaming apps through any HD TV. Or, for just $2 more, you can upgrade to Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which is currently on sale at 50% off the regular price. 

And if you want the total powerhouse, the Fire TV Cube also offers 4K streaming and is the fastest streamer in this sale -- it's twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it's $110 right now. It features Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet, hands-free Alexa, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos.

