Early Black Friday Deal Scores You a Fire TV Stick From $18

From game night to holiday movie binging, getting cozy in front of your TV is a right of passage from fall into winter. With Black Friday just around the corner, Amazon has dropped the prices on several Fire TV devices, many of which are on our list of best streaming devices.

If you're not sure which Fire TV Stick to choose, have a look at our list of the best Fire TV Sticks to compare. One of our favorites for anyone with a 4K TV who wants to take advantage of ultra-high-definition streaming, is the Fire TV Stick 4K. It's currently priced at $45, saving you 25%. The device also offers HDR and HDR10 Plus. And streaming can be lightning-fast with Wi-Fi 6 support.

If you don't have a 4K TV or aren't particularly worried about streaming in the highest resolution, the most affordable model at this sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite which you can grab for just $18, $12 off. It's our favorite budget option and only offers the basics that allow you to access your favorite streaming apps through any HD TV. Or, for just $2 more, you can upgrade to Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which is currently on sale at 50% off the regular price.

And if you want the total powerhouse, the Fire TV Cube also offers 4K streaming and is the fastest streamer in this sale -- it's twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it's $110 right now. It features Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet, hands-free Alexa, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos.