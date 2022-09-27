Pokemon Go October 2022 Events: Halloween, Litwick Community Day and More

October is almost here, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is continuing its Season of Light with a variety of events over the next few weeks, including a Litwick Community Day and the annual Halloween celebration. On top of that, a handful of spooky Pokemon will be appearing every Tuesday evening during the game's weekly Spotlight Hour event.

Here's everything you have to look forward to in Pokemon Go in October.

October research breakthroughs

Along with a fresh batch of Field Research tasks, Pokemon Go will offer a new Research Breakthrough reward starting Oct. 1. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn an incense along with a chance to catch Shedinja. On top of that, there's a chance Shedinja could be shiny.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you collect when you complete Field Research. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and once you've amassed seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.

October raid schedule

A handful of legendary and Mega Pokemon are returning to raids in October.

Following Yveltal's departure on Oct. 8, the Pokemon X mascot Xerneas will return until Oct. 20, while Mega Manectric will make an encore appearance in Mega raids. After that, Mega Banette will make its Pokemon Go debut, while both forms of Giratina will return to five-star raids.

You can see October's full raid schedule below:

Sept. 27 - Oct. 8

Five-star raids: Yveltal

Mega raids: Mega Lopunny

Oct. 8 - Oct. 20

Five-star raids: Xerneas

Mega raids: Mega Manectric

Oct. 20 - Oct. 27

Five-star raids: Giratina (Altered Forme)

Mega raids: Mega Banette

Oct. 27 - Nov. 8

Five-star raids: Giratina (Origin Forme)



Mega raids: Mega Banette

October Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go's weekly Spotlight Hour event continues throughout October. Every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, you'll have more chances to catch a specific Pokemon and earn a particular in-game bonus.

Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for next month:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight bonus October 4 Purrloin 2x evolution XP October 11 Haunter 2x catch Stardust October 18 Misdreavus 2x catch XP October 25 Shuppet 2x evolution XP

Mega Gyarados Raid Day

Mega Gyarados is returning for a special Raid Day event on Oct. 8. The fearsome Pokemon will be appearing in Mega raid battles throughout the event, giving you more chances to earn Gyarados Mega Energy. More details will be announced closer to the event.

October Community Day

Niantic

October's Community Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 15. The fire/ghost Pokemon Litwick is the star this month, and it'll be appearing in the wild much more frequently than usual from 2 to 5 p.m. local time. A few in-game bonuses will be active during the event as well, and any Litwick you evolve into its final form, Chandelure, before 10 p.m. local time will learn the special Charged Attack Poltergeist.

Halloween event

Pokemon Go's annual Halloween celebration returns starting Oct. 20. Few details have been announced thus far, but as in previous years, the event will feature a variety of ghost-type Pokemon.

Other events

Pokemon Go has a few other activities lined up for October, including an Evolving Stars event (Oct. 5 to Oct. 11) and Festival of Lights celebration (Oct. 14 to Oct. 17). Additional details about these events will be announced later.

