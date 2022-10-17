Pokemon Go's November Community Day Will Add Ursaluna

Pokemon Go's next Community Day is set for Nov. 12, which will introduce a new Pokemon from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game.

The star of November's Community Day will be Teddiursa. During the event, however, there will be a full moon in the game, giving you your first chance to evolve Ursaring (Teddiursa's first evolved form) into Ursaluna -- a new evolution introduced in Pokemon Legends.

You'll need 100 Teddiursa candies to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna. As mentioned, you can only trigger this evolution when there's a full moon in the game. The full moon will last until 6 a.m. local time on Nov. 13.

In addition to increased Teddiursa spawns, there will be a few other in-game bonuses during November's Community Day. You'll earn triple XP and double candy for catching Pokemon during the event, and lure modules and incense will last for three hours rather than their usual duration.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Festival of Lights event is underway until Oct. 17. The game's annual Halloween celebration is scheduled to follow on Oct. 20. This year's event will introduce shiny versions of Noibat and Galarian Yamask, while Mega Banette will make its debut in Mega raids.

Pokemon Go will also host a Community Day rerun event on Nov. 5 featuring the dragon Pokemon Dratini. You can see everything else happening in the game over the next few weeks in our October events roundup.

More on Pokemon Go