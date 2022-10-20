Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Event: Featured Pokemon, Bonuses and More

Pokemon Go's annual Halloween celebration is now underway. The first part of the event runs until Oct. 27 and features a handful of new Pokemon to catch, including Mega Banette and shiny forms of Noibat and Galarian Yamask. On top of that, there are new research tasks to complete and other in-game bonuses to earn.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Halloween event.

Halloween event schedule

Like last year, Pokemon Go's Halloween 2022 event will be divided up into two parts.

Part 1 kicks off Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time and runs until the same time on Oct. 27. Part 2 begins immediately afterward and wraps up on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon

Several new Pokemon have arrived as part of this year's Halloween event. First is Mega Banette, which is appearing in Mega raids through the end of the month. Each time you defeat one, you'll earn Banette Mega Energy, which can be used to Mega Evolve your own Banette for a limited time.

On top of that, you have your first chance to get shiny versions of Galarian Yamask and Noibat. The former will be appearing in one-star raids, while the latter may hatch from 7 km eggs.

Various other ghost- and dark-type Pokemon will be appearing during the event, as well. You can see the full list below:

Wild encounters

Zubat

Gastly

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Absol

Drifloon

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

One-star raids

Sableye

Purrloin

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Phantump

Three-star raids

Gengar

Umbreon

Drifblim

Drapion

Five-star and Mega raids

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Mega Banette

Bonuses

Along with the featured Pokemon, various in-game bonuses will be available during the Halloween event. You'll earn double the usual amount of candy for catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon. On top of that, players who are level 31 or higher are guaranteed to earn at least one Candy XL when walking with your buddy Pokemon.

In addition to those bonuses, spooky new poses and clothes are available in Pokemon Go's item shop. Gyms and PokeStops are also decked out with Halloween decorations, and a remix of the infamous Lavender Town theme will play at night.

