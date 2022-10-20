Pokemon Go Giratina Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go's Halloween 2022 event is now underway, and it's brought back a legendary ghost Pokemon. Giratina is appearing in raids through the end of the month, giving you another chance to catch both its Altered and Origin forms. The former will be appearing during the first part of the event, while the latter will be available during the second part.

Here are some more tips to help you beat and catch Giratina before it leaves raids again.

Giratina weaknesses

Regardless of which form it takes, Giratina is a ghost/dragon type, which makes it vulnerable to dark, fairy, ice and other ghost and dragon Pokemon. Dark and fairy types in particular will be the most effective against Giratina, as they resist ghost- and dragon-type attacks, respectively, which will help them last longer in battle.

Dragon and ghost Pokemon will also be helpful against Giratina, as they're some of the best attackers in the game. However, keep in mind that these Pokemon are weak against their own types, so any that you use against Giratina will take super-effective damage in return.

Best Giratina counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Giratina:

Dark

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch.

Snarl, Crunch. Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch.

Bite, Crunch. Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse.

Snarl, Dark Pulse. Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche.

Snarl, Avalanche. Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse.

Snarl, Dark Pulse. Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play.

Ice

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche.

Powder Snow, Avalanche. Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche.

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Granbull: Charm, Play Rough.

Charm, Play Rough. Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast.

Ghost

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball.

Lick, Shadow Ball. Mega Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Hex, Shadow Ball. Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball.

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball. Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor.

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor. Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage.

Dragon Tail, Outrage. Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage.

Dragon Tail, Outrage. Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage.

Dragon Tail, Outrage. Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor.

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor. Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor.

Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor. Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage.

Best moveset for Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina's stats are geared more toward defense than Origin Forme Giratina, so this form isn't quite as strong. That said, it can still pack a punch, particularly when it uses ghost- and dragon-type attacks. To make the most out of the monster offensively, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Shadow Claw and the Charged Attack Dragon Claw.

Altered Forme Giratina will be available in raids until Oct. 27, when it'll be replaced by Origin Forme Giratina. You can catch up on all the other events and activities going on in the game this month in our Pokemon Go October events roundup.

