Pokemon Go Yveltal Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Fashion Week has begun in Pokemon Go, and as part of the event, another legendary Pokemon has returned for a limited time. Yveltal is appearing in five-star raids once again until Oct. 8, giving you another chance to add one to your collection. On top of that, there's a chance the Yveltal you encounter could be shiny.

Here are some tips to help you conquer Yveltal before it leaves the game again.

Yveltal raid hours

Yveltal is appearing in five-star raids from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8. These raids will occur periodically throughout this window, but you'll have the best chances to encounter one on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, during Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour event. More Yveltal raids will be happening at gyms from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on both evenings, giving you more opportunities to face off against the legendary Pokemon.

Yveltal weaknesses

Yveltal is a dark/flying Pokemon, which gives it a handful of fairly common weaknesses you can exploit. In particular, the legendary Pokemon is vulnerable to fairy, electric, ice and rock types, making those your best options to use when challenging an Yveltal raid.

Best Yveltal counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Yveltal:

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Granbull: Charm, Play Rough.

Charm, Play Rough. Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast.

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt.

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt. Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge.

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge. Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge.

Thunder Fang, Wild Charge. Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge.

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge. Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt.

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt. Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge.

Rock

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide.

Rock Throw, Rock Slide. Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge.

Smack Down, Stone Edge. Regirock: Rock Throw, Stone Edge.

Rock Throw, Stone Edge. Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker.

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker. Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide.

Smack Down, Rock Slide. Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide.

Ice

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam.

Frost Breath, Ice Beam. Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche.

Powder Snow, Avalanche. Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche.

Ice Shard, Avalanche. Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche.

Frost Breath, Avalanche. Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche.

Ice Fang, Avalanche. Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche.

Best Yveltal moveset

Though it can make a solid dark-type attacker, Yveltal excels if it focuses on flying-type attacks. To deal the most damage, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Gust and the Charged Attack Hurricane.

Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3. In addition to Yveltal, a handful of special Pokemon are appearing during the event, including the debuting Mareanie and fashionable versions of Diglett, Absol and Toxicroak.

Read more: Pokemon Go Beginner's Guide