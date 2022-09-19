Pokemon Go's October Community Day Will Star Litwick

Pokemon Go's September Community Day has ended, but next month's event has already been detailed.

October's Community Day will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Fittingly with Halloween around the corner, the star of the event will be the ghost Pokemon Litwick.

Throughout October's Community Day, Litwick will be appearing in the wild more frequently than normal, and you'll have an increased chance to encounter a shiny one. On top of that, a few in-game bonuses will be active during the event, including triple catch XP and double catch candy.

Litwick will also be able to learn a special event-exclusive move upon evolving. Each one you evolve into its final form, Chandelure, before 10 p.m. local time will learn the ghost-type Charged Attack Poltergeist.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Test Your Mettle event is underway until Sept. 21. As part of the event, Mega Aggron is appearing in Mega raids, while five-star raids have been invaded by the Ultra Beasts Kartana (in the Northern Hemisphere) and Celesteela (in the Southern Hemisphere). You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our September events roundup.

