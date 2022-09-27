Pokemon Go Mega Lopunny Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Fashion Week is now underway in Pokemon Go, and as part of the event, Mega Lopunny is back in raids for a limited time. You'll be able to encounter the Mega-Evolved Pokemon at gyms until Oct. 8, and each time you defeat one, you'll earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Lopunny.

Here are some tips to help you beat the Mega Pokemon before it leaves the raid rotation.

Mega Lopunny raid hours

Mega Lopunny will be appearing in Mega raids from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8. These raids have a four-star difficulty, so you shouldn't have much troubling defeating the Mega Pokemon if you team up with three or four other high-level players.

Mega Lopunny weaknesses

Though Lopunny is typically a pure normal-type Pokemon, it becomes part-fighting when it Mega Evolves, giving it a handful of additional weaknesses to exploit. Specifically, Mega Lopunny is vulnerable to psychic, flying, fairy and other fighting Pokemon.

Best Mega Lopunny counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Mega Lopunny:

Psychic

Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic.



Psycho Cut, Psychic. Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike.



Confusion, Psystrike. Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic.



Zen Headbutt, Psychic. Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic.



Zen Headbutt, Psychic. Gallade: Confusion, Psychic.

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.



Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Granbull: Charm, Play Rough.



Charm, Play Rough. Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.



Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.



Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast.

Flying

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird.



Wing Attack, Brave Bird. Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane.



Air Slash, Hurricane. Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird.



Wing Attack, Brave Bird. Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird.



Air Slash, Brave Bird. Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane.

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch.



Counter, Dynamic Punch. Heracross: Counter, Close Combat.



Counter, Close Combat. Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch.



Counter, Dynamic Punch. Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch.



Counter, Dynamic Punch. Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch.

Best moveset for Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny functions well either as a normal-type or fighting-type attacker. If you prefer to use it as the former, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Pound and the Charged Attack Hyper Beam.

If you'd rather take advantage of its fighting typing, then you'll want the Pokemon to know the Fast Attack Double Kick and the Charged Attack Focus Blast instead.

Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3. In addition to Mega Lopunny, Yveltal is back in five-star raids as part of the event, and a handful of special Pokemon are appearing in the wild, including Mareanie and fashionable versions of Diglett, Absol and Toxicroak.

Read more: Pokemon Go Beginner's Guide