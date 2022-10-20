Pokemon Go Mega Banette Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

A new Mega Pokemon has arrived in Pokemon Go for a limited time. Mega Banette is appearing in raids as part of the Halloween 2022 event, making this your first opportunity to get one in the mobile game.

Each time you defeat the new raid boss, you'll earn Banette Mega Energy, which can be used to Mega Evolve your own Banette. Here are some tips to help you defeat Mega Banette before it leaves the raid rotation.

Mega Banette raid hours

Mega Banette is appearing in Mega raids from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8, giving you a little over two weeks to battle it.

As mentioned, each time you successfully complete a Mega Banette raid, you'll earn a handful of Banette Mega Energy, as well as a chance to catch Banette. Once you've amassed enough Mega Energy, you can spend it to Mega Evolve your Banette for a limited time.

Mega Banette weaknesses

Like its standard form, Mega Banette is pure ghost, which makes it weak to only two types: dark and other ghost Pokemon.

Either will be helpful when challenging Mega Banette, but dark types in particular are a great choice to bring into the raid; not only are they supereffective against Banette, they also take less damage from its ghost-type attacks, meaning they'll last longer in battle.

Best Mega Banette counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Mega Banette:

Dark

Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch.

Snarl, Crunch. Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch.

Bite, Crunch. Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse.

Snarl, Dark Pulse. Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche.

Snarl, Avalanche. Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse.

Snarl, Dark Pulse. Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse.

Snarl, Dark Pulse. Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play.

Ghost

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball.



Lick, Shadow Ball. Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Hex, Shadow Ball. Mismagius: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Hex, Shadow Ball. Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball.

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball. Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Hex, Shadow Ball. Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball.

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball. Gourgeist: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Best moveset for Mega Banette

Now that it's able to Mega Evolve, Banette is one of the strongest ghost types in Pokemon Go, making it a great addition to any team. Banette will dish out the most damage if you teach it the Fast Attack Shadow Claw and the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

