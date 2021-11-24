Black Friday's unbeatable AirPods Pro deal is now available

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is always a great time to save on some of the most popular electronics and accessories, and this year is no different. Apple's AirPods have been dominating the earbud and wireless headphone market since their release, and right now thanks to an incredible Black Friday AirPods deal you can pick up the AirPods Pro for their lowest price ever. This discount saves you $90 compared with what Apple has them listed for, meaning the AirPods Pro can be yours for only $159 right now if you're quick.

AirPods Black Friday deals have a tendency to sell out pretty quickly. Earlier this month, Walmart discounted the AirPods 2 to only $89, and it didn't stick around for long. We've already seen stock go in and out on the AirPods Pro, though both Walmart and Amazon seem to have them in-stock for the time being. Other retailers, like Target, still have these and have not matched Walmart's advertised Black Friday deal.

Odds are you've heard of the AirPods Pro before, but here's a little breakdown of what to know about these popular earbuds. The AirPods Pro are truly wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation, a feature that the AirPods 2 don't have. You'll notice the design of them is a bit different, and that's because Apple needed silicone tips to form a better fit in your ear and the stems of the headphones have a touch panel for controlling different settings. You can use them with noise canceling or without, and Apple added a transparency mode that lets some of the outside noise in so you can still hear what's going on around you. Just recently, Apple upgraded the AirPods Pro charging case to include MagSafe, which is a great addition.

Odds are that this deal won't be widely available for too much longer. We expect that retailers will sell out of these or that they will go in and out of stock throughout the weekend. This is the lowest price that the AirPods Pro have ever been at and none of the upcoming Black Friday deals will make them any cheaper, so your best bet is to buy them now so you don't miss out.